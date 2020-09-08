In “What To Read This Week,” CHALK editor Taylor Worden suggests novels, poetry, articles and other forms of writing, often centering around a timely topic or theme. This week, Worden suggests nonfiction works to find comfort or recognition in during times of feeling lost or uncertain.
While fiction is the reading genre primarily associated with escape, getting lost in a nonfiction collection can offer a similar feeling. Immersing in the true stories of someone else’s experience can offer a reprieve from our daily life, shift our perspective, or even offer recognition when we’re feeling alone in our problems.
The following is a list of nonfiction collections — from creative nonfiction to essays to advice columns — that allow for the reader to step inside the experience of another to take a break from their own, and maybe learn something about their own selves along the way.
“The Moth Presents: All These Wonders” edited by Catherine Burns
This collection was inspired by events held by The Moth, a nonprofit focused on storytelling in a variety of platforms including live events and a podcast. During live events, writers tell the audience a personal story — without notes — based on the night’s theme.
“The Moth Presents: All These Wonders” is a compilation of stories told by prominent authors at Moth events throughout the years, with each story somehow pertaining to the collection’s topic: facing the unknown. The short, yet (bitter)sweet, stories will make you laugh then sob in a matter of pages, but each story transports the reader to a completely different time and experience.
“Sometimes it is easier to try to make sense of the world one story at a time. And when we dare to listen, we remember that there is no ‘other,’ there is only us, and what we have in common will always be greater than what separates us.”
“Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear, Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed
Cheryl Strayed, author of the wildly popular novel “Wild,” was also previously an advice columnist for the anonymous column “Dear, Sugar.” “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a compilation of essays from “Dear, Sugar,” where Strayed gave readers advice on topics from the seemingly trivial to the big life questions.
“Sugar,” Strayed’s online persona, gives readers straightforward yet caring responses, often relating her own personal experiences to their dilemmas. “Tiny Beautiful Things” offers hope, recognition and direction for practically any difficult (or wonderful) time in your life you are going through.
“I'll never know, and neither will you, of the life you don't choose. We'll only know that whatever that sister life was, it was important and beautiful and not ours. It was the ghost ship that didn't carry us. There's nothing to do but salute it from the shore.”
“The Opposite of Loneliness” by Marina Keegan
At 22 years old, Marina Keegan was an award-winning writer and Yale graduate with a promising career on the horizon when she was killed in a car crash. “The Opposite of Loneliness” is a collection of her writing, beginning with her last (and most popular) Yale essay that shares its name with the book’s title. Containing nonfiction and fiction essays, this posthumous work captures what it is like to be young and unsure in the world, as you attempt to find your place in it.
“What we have to remember is that we can still do anything. We can change our minds. We can start over [. . .] We can’t, we MUST not lose this sense of possibility because in the end, it’s all we have.”
“Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate
“Little Weirds” is a reading experience unlike many others. Slate — an actress, comedian and writer — combines fiction and reality in her work that allows the reader to view the world through her imaginative eyes. Slate’s memoir contains essays spanning from heartbreak to loneliness to wanting to be a freshly-baked croissant, with each work conjuring up a sense of warmth and magic. To read “Little Weirds” is to come for the relatable and occasionally gut-wrenching themes of love and loss, and stay for the magic and hope Slate’s writing conjures.
“As the image of myself becomes sharper in my brain and more precious, I feel less afraid that someone else will erase me by denying me love.”