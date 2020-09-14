This week on What to Watch we have a show to lift spirits through awkward comedy and two movies that will do the exact opposite by either leaving you horrified or wanting to cry. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of what this next week holds in both TV and movie releases.
'PEN15'
One of Hulu’s more popular comedy shows, “PEN15” is coming back for a second season this week. The show is a nostalgia trip back to middle school years following two 13-year-old best friends as they deal with adolescence. Reviews for the first season were consistently high, so if you’re looking for a wholesome cringe-comedy, now’s your time to catch up before new episodes drop this Friday, Sept. 18.
'Blackbird'
This smaller film with big names releasing this week is the opposite vibe of our previous recommendation. “Blackbird” follows a terminally ill woman who gathers her extended family one last time to see everyone before she plans to take her own life. The film, starring both Kate Winslet and Rainn Wilson, got decent reviews when it made its film festival debut. It’ll likely be an emotional watch if you decide to give it a look when it releases this Friday, Sept. 18.
'Antebellum'
If you’re a fan of Janelle Monae’s work, you’ll be excited for this upcoming movie also coming out this Friday, Sept. 18. “Antebellum” follows a woman (played by Monae) who mysteriously gets taken back in time to a horrifying reality in which she’s put into slavery. This horror/thriller will also bring a mystery element as she tries to figure out how to survive getting back home. Early reviews aren’t great, but fans looking for a horror fix will take what they can get at this point when it releases to VOD services later this week.