You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Do this: 4 Halloween treats from the comfort of your dorm

Spooky Treats

CHALK writer Elizabeth Walters shows you how to make some spooky treats for your own Halloween board.

 Elizabeth Walters/CHALK

Oct. 31 is less than a week away, which means festivities for the eerie holiday are in full swing.

Although Halloween might look a little bit different this year, there are still several things you can do to get into the spirit. 

Rather than just indulging in Reese’s Pieces or Kit Kats, why don’t you treat yourself this Saturday by making some festive and Pinterest-worthy treats? I tested out four Halloween-inspired snacks so you don’t have to. Here’s the rundown: 

1. Spooky shaped cheese

This snack could not get any easier. All you need are orange and white pre-cut square cheeses of your choice (I used cheddar and swiss), a stencil and a butter knife.

I would recommend using a cookie cutter over the handmade stencil and knife, but I couldn’t find one at Target, and my makeshift version worked just as well! These cute little snacks would be 10/10 on a charcuterie board this weekend!

Spooky cheese

All you need are your favorite types of cheese to create this spooky treat.

2. BOOnanas 

Another effortless (and sort of healthy) crowd-pleasing treat. Just cut the ends of a banana and place chocolate chips, raisins, or nuts on the center of the snack to make it look like the face of a ghost. Prop it upright, and you’re done! I would give this one a 6/10 because the chocolate chips had a habit of falling out as the banana got more ripe. 

3. Oreo critters 

Okay, I guess this one takes a little bit more effort than the treats above, but it is still very doable. All you need are Oreos, pretzel sticks, peanut butter, and candy eyeballs (I found mine in the Target baking aisle). Simply take the Oreo apart so that you have two separate cookies to work with, and lay two to three pretzels on each side of the frosting layer. 

Oreo critters

Put some Oreos, peanut butter and pretzels together to make these tasty and cute friends.

Then, in order to hold everything together, spread peanut butter on the bare cookie, and sandwich everything back in place. Lastly, take your peanut butter again and use it as glue for the eyes. I would give this a 10/10, because who doesn’t love a good sweet and savory collaboration? 

4. Apple teeth 

This snack is probably the most challenging out of all these treats, but that isn’t saying much. All you need is an apple (I bought a pre-cut package to make it more dorm room-friendly), some peanut butter or Nutella, mini marshmallows, and candy eyeballs. Simply spread the paste of your choice across the apple slices and glue the two pieces together. 

Lastly, stick marshmallows in between the cracks, and you have yourself a set of gums. As a final topper, you can deck the apple with candy eyeballs to give it a more human-like effect. Although this treat sure did taste good, I would give it a 5/10 for messiness.

Apple teeth

Marshmallows and apples are required to make this spooky treat.

I am a firm believer that food is the best part of any holiday. Nothing can beat the latkes of Hanukkah, the mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving and of course the abundance of sweet treats enjoyed across the country on Halloween. 

One last thing: remember to wash your hands and use gloves before preparing any food you plan to share. Nothing is scarier this Halloween than COVID-19! 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad