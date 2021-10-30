You have permission to edit this article.
Do this: Last-minute Halloween costumes

jack o lanterns

The Halloween season brings around a few treats: free candy, festive decorations and costume creativity. However, there is one trick that stands out among the rest — not having a costume. CHALK has you covered with this simple guide to crafting last-minute costumes that are simple, witty and memorable. 

 Taylor Rooney/Unsplash

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're like me, you procrastinate way too much when it comes to costumes. It can be scary to decide what you should dress as. Because of this, I thought it seemed like a perfect time to make a list of super quick and effortless last-minute Halloween costumes. I’ll break them into the following categories: punny costumes, simple costumes and character costumes.

I love a good pun, and I believe punny Halloween costumes are one of the easiest to create with things around the house or a quick trip to your local Target/Walmart/grocery store.

punny_Page_1.jpg

These costumes are for the quick-witted class clowns who aim to make people laugh instead of startling them. 

Besides puns, here are some super easy costumes to assemble using your closet and a potential trip to the store.

easy costumes_Page_2.jpg

Play it safe and join the infamous group of Halloween legends; vampires, witches and ghosts; oh my!

You can also do some basic character costumes that do not require a lot of hassle!

easy costumes_Page_3.jpg

Channel your favorite movie or TV show character on the scariest night of the year with these iconic costumes.

So don't fear the worst and go costume-less this Halloween. With this simple guide, you can join in on the seasonal fun in appropriate attire. Happy Halloween!

