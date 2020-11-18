You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Do this: Student gift guide for every type of friend

Gift Guide

Nearing the holiday season, CHALK contributor Abby McCoy gives some ideas for local and online gift ideas for every type of friend.

 Abby McCoy/CHALK

I think I speak for most of us when I say we are tired of giving and receiving socks and mugs each holiday season.

Finding the balance between a heart warming gift and being budget-friendly isn’t always an easy task, so we’ve created a college friendly gift guide (with links!) for your various types of friends.

Remember to check out Lawrence's local shops and businesses for even more gift ideas.

For your book-loving friend

For those friends who can’t get their head out of a book, the holiday season is a great time to surprise them with a book they haven’t picked up before. For those who want to go above and beyond, the Raven Bookstore offers a mystery fun box of a surprise selection of books and the Raven merch.

For those that read too quickly for you to ever guess what they’ve read or not, a bookstore scented candle is bound to make any book lover feel like they are curled up in a library while reading their favorite novel. 

If your friend doesn’t need any more books, a set of these adorable writer playing cards are a perfect addition to any book lover's game cabinet. Additionally, you could check out The Writer’s Game to challenge your friend’s literary knowledge.

If none of these options strike your interest, a trip (or a phone call) to The Dusty Bookshelf or The Raven Book Store to handpick a book is well worth it.

For your coffee-addicted friend

If your friend cannot function without coffee, a coffee subscription is practical and thoughtful. Who knows, maybe you’ll be a catalyst for finding their new favorite roast. 

For your friend who loves trying out new skin care and is obsessed with coffee, a coffee scrub is the perfect happy medium. These coffee scrubs come in mocha, vanilla, coconut and rose flavors. 

If your friend is trying to cut down on Starbucks runs, a set of iced coffee glasses may be just what they need to transform their kitchen into a coffee shop. If you want to be extra, pick out glasses based off the ones at their favorite coffee shop.

If you prefer to shop local for Lawrence’s varied coffee scene, a gift card to Sunflower Outdoor & Bike Shop or some merch from McLain’s Market is sure to please any coffee lover.

For your artsy friend

Truly, I don’t think your artsy friend can ever have too many bullet journals, so go ahead and pick one out for them. You know they will use it up at some point. Maybe throw in a handwritten note on the cover or first page to make it more personal.

If your friend loves to take photos anywhere and everywhere, a disposable film camera is an ideal gift if they don’t already own one.

Lawrence’s Wonder Fair and Ruff House Print Shop are any art lover's dream. With the abundance of beautiful pens, journals and stickers, you are almost guaranteed to find something for your friend at one of these locations. 

For your fashionable friend

Bandana’s are everywhere right now. Gifting a bandana set will ensure your friend has one to wear with every outfit. 

For your friend who is constantly on their computer working, but wants to look trendy while doing it, a pair of blue light glasses is a great idea. (Tip: If you need to know which style they like, tell them you are ordering yourself a pair and ask which one they like the most.)

A fashion book for your friend’s coffee table or nightstand is a way to bring their love of fashion to their home. 

To find something one-of-a-kind for your fashionable friend, it could be fun to pick out something for them at Arizona Trading Co. or Wild Man Vintage in Lawrence. 

For your interior designer friend

If your friend is a wannabe plant mom or dad, but kills every plant they get, a fake plant is the perfect gift to elevate their space at home. You can find fake plants virtually anywhere, including Target, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.

For your friends with blank walls, a photo collage kit may be just what they need to fill up the space. World Market offers premade photo collage kits like the one linked above, but you can also create and print your own.

Cafe lights can instantly transform any space, so you can’t go wrong with gifting them to someone who loves decorating for cozy vibes.

The Lawrence Antique Mall is a local gem sure to have something unique for your friend’s space. For your candle loving friend, a candle from Waxman Candles, Inc. in downtown Lawrence is a nice change from the usual Bath & Body Works fragrances.

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad