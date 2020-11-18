Do this: Student gift guide for every type of friend

I think I speak for most of us when I say we are tired of giving and receiving socks and mugs each holiday season.
Finding the balance between a heart warming gift and being budget-friendly isn’t always an easy task, so we’ve created a college friendly gift guide (with links!) for your various types of friends.
Remember to check out Lawrence's local shops and businesses for even more gift ideas.
For your book-loving friend
For those friends who can’t get their head out of a book, the holiday season is a great time to surprise them with a book they haven’t picked up before. For those who want to go above and beyond, the Raven Bookstore offers a mystery fun box of a surprise selection of books and the Raven merch.
For those that read too quickly for you to ever guess what they’ve read or not, a bookstore scented candle is bound to make any book lover feel like they are curled up in a library while reading their favorite novel.
If your friend doesn’t need any more books, a set of these adorable writer playing cards are a perfect addition to any book lover's game cabinet. Additionally, you could check out The Writer’s Game to challenge your friend’s literary knowledge.
If none of these options strike your interest, a trip (or a phone call) to The Dusty Bookshelf or The Raven Book Store to handpick a book is well worth it.
For your coffee-addicted friend
If your friend cannot function without coffee, a coffee subscription is practical and thoughtful. Who knows, maybe you’ll be a catalyst for finding their new favorite roast.
For your friend who loves trying out new skin care and is obsessed with coffee, a coffee scrub is the perfect happy medium. These coffee scrubs come in mocha, vanilla, coconut and rose flavors.
If your friend is trying to cut down on Starbucks runs, a set of iced coffee glasses may be just what they need to transform their kitchen into a coffee shop. If you want to be extra, pick out glasses based off the ones at their favorite coffee shop.
If you prefer to shop local for Lawrence’s varied coffee scene, a gift card to Sunflower Outdoor & Bike Shop or some merch from McLain’s Market is sure to please any coffee lover.
For your artsy friend
Truly, I don’t think your artsy friend can ever have too many bullet journals, so go ahead and pick one out for them. You know they will use it up at some point. Maybe throw in a handwritten note on the cover or first page to make it more personal.
If your friend loves to take photos anywhere and everywhere, a disposable film camera is an ideal gift if they don’t already own one.
Lawrence’s Wonder Fair and Ruff House Print Shop are any art lover's dream. With the abundance of beautiful pens, journals and stickers, you are almost guaranteed to find something for your friend at one of these locations.
For your fashionable friend
Bandana’s are everywhere right now. Gifting a bandana set will ensure your friend has one to wear with every outfit.
For your friend who is constantly on their computer working, but wants to look trendy while doing it, a pair of blue light glasses is a great idea. (Tip: If you need to know which style they like, tell them you are ordering yourself a pair and ask which one they like the most.)
A fashion book for your friend’s coffee table or nightstand is a way to bring their love of fashion to their home.
To find something one-of-a-kind for your fashionable friend, it could be fun to pick out something for them at Arizona Trading Co. or Wild Man Vintage in Lawrence.
For your interior designer friend
If your friend is a wannabe plant mom or dad, but kills every plant they get, a fake plant is the perfect gift to elevate their space at home. You can find fake plants virtually anywhere, including Target, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.
For your friends with blank walls, a photo collage kit may be just what they need to fill up the space. World Market offers premade photo collage kits like the one linked above, but you can also create and print your own.
Cafe lights can instantly transform any space, so you can’t go wrong with gifting them to someone who loves decorating for cozy vibes.
The Lawrence Antique Mall is a local gem sure to have something unique for your friend’s space. For your candle loving friend, a candle from Waxman Candles, Inc. in downtown Lawrence is a nice change from the usual Bath & Body Works fragrances.