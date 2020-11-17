You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

En plein air: KU painting club continues to paint outside

KU Painter's Club Photo 1

Sabine Rishell, a member of the KU painting club, shows of her piece created during Plein Air. 

 Contributed photo by Aidan Duke

Across the field in front of Potter Lake, dozens of University of Kansas students lift their brush to their canvas.

The KU Painters club continues to operate in person, unifying the student painting community despite struggles from the pandemic, says it’s sponsor Michael McCaffrey.

Members take COVID-19 precautions by only meeting outside, wearing masks and social distancing. While these restrictions make it difficult for them to be physically close to each other, Nathan Pickerell, a second-year fine arts major and club member, says that it is better than painting alone.

“[Painters] have a joke that it is a very isolating job,” Pickerell says. “I think it’s a great thing to bring us together, so we can paint alone, together.” 

Sabine Rishell, a fourth-year member of the club and a triple major in Italian, art history and painting, says that it is important for artists to meet in person. There, they can properly critique each other’s work, allowing them to grow together as artists. 

“Art really gets stifled when you are trapped in your own studio by yourself,” Rishell says. “Here, we have our peers who can see what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong.”

Although they have painted outside before this semester, the club is currently painting in collaboration with the Spencer Museum of Art for their fifth annual Backyard Bash, McCaffrey says.

This year’s Backyard Bash — titled “Conference of the Birds” — is a month-long outdoor celebration of art. The museum commissioned students to create sculptures that would be spread out in Marvin Grove, the wooded, grassy area near the Campanile. McCaffrey says the museum contacted the club to paint pictures of the sculptures.

Michael McCaffrey

Club sponsor Michael McCaffrey paints alongside students at Plein Air painting.

The club currently meets together on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for plein air painting — painting outdoors. Plein air painting is a long-standing French tradition, McCaffrey says. Rishell says they will continue to meet outdoors until the Friday before the Backyard Bash ends. 

McCaffrey believes that keeping this club open for students is important because it allows them to come together in a less formal setting outside a Zoom classroom. As a result, he says the club meetings are less structured, allowing the students to paint freely without specific directions.

“It keeps that sense of community alive, which I think is really struggling in studio arts,” McCaffrey says.

McCaffrey says that as the sponsor, he keeps the club organized and helps members develop ideas for their art, events and fundraising. Additionally, he gets to participate when they do art outside by painting himself.

Painter's Club 3

Members of the KU painting club participate in their Plein Air painting event in Marvin Grove.

While not being able to meet has been the biggest COVID-19 drawback, McCaffrey says that another big issue has been reaching out to potential members. He visited some of the lower level classes to recruit students but says that COVID-19 has caused a challenge in gaining new members.

Sabine says the club plans on using the funds they receive from this event, provided by the museum’s commission, to hire a visiting artist to do a studio visit over Zoom.

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad