Home Appétit: Spicy rosé pasta

Rose pasta

This week's Home Appétit features a spicy rosé pasta to warm you up for the winter time. 

 Alicia Marksberry/CHALK

This week in Home Appétit, CHALK writer Alicia Marksberry teaches how to make one of their go-to, signature pasta dishes to warm you up as the weather starts to get colder.

To me, comfort food means carbs and spices, lots of them. This rosé pasta is my go-to comfort dinner and never disappoints. The tomatoes, cream and spices blend together perfectly to make a satisfying meal that always hits the spot, especially in the cooler months. When I make this for myself I always add a generous amount of crushed red pepper to suit my taste, but I leave it out when I cook for my family members who have a more sensitive palate.

Ingredients

  • A non-spaghetti pasta (penne, rigatoni, farfalle/bowtie, fusilli)
  • 1 tomato, diced (Don’t worry about making perfect cubes. It doesn’t matter.)
  • ½ yellow onion, diced
  • ½  cup marinara pasta sauce
  • 1 ½  tablespoon of Italian seasoning
  • Crushed red pepper to taste 
  • 4 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 3 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped 
  • ¼ cup of heavy cream
  • A handful of spinach (frozen or fresh) 
  • Shredded mozzarella 
  • A pinch of salt

Yield: 3 servings 

Directions

  1. Bring a pot of water to a boil with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Once water is boiling, add the pasta and follow the cooking instructions. When the pasta is done, remove from heat and save a little bit of the pasta water to add to the sauce. Drain the rest of the water and set aside. (It’s OK if it cools down a little. The warm pasta sauce will heat it up again.)

  1. While the pasta is cooking, heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a large nonstick pan. When the oil is hot, add in the garlic and Italian seasoning. Cook for about two minutes. Don’t let the garlic burn! 

Step 2

Step two: After heating olive oil, add chopped garlic and Italian seasoning. 

  1. Add in the onion and cook until it’s translucent for about three minutes. (Add any other veggies you want at this point.) Then, add in the tomato and mix together. We want the tomatoes to be soft and to mix in with the pasta sauce, so stir often and crush the tomato pieces with your cooking utensil as much as possible. Cook for about three minutes.

Step 3

Step three: Add onion and cook until it's translucent. 

  1. When the tomatoes are well crushed and the juice from the tomato has mixed together with the other ingredients, add in your crushed red pepper and your pasta sauce. Stir well. 

Step 4

Step four: Add red pepper and pasta sauce after the tomato is crushed well. 

  1. After about two to three minutes or once everything is mixed together and heated through (it should be simmering a bit), remove from heat and add your heavy cream and mix well. The sauce should be an orange color. Then, add the spinach and mix it in to let it wilt.

  1. Combine the sauce and the drained pasta. Add the little bit of pasta water you saved and mix well.

Step 6

Step six: Mix the pasta and sauce together.

  1. Add mozzarella to the pasta and sauce mixture and stir, or add it on top once plated. 

Step 7

Step seven: Add mozzarella to the pasta.

  1. Serve and enjoy!

Step 8

Step eight: Enjoy the completed dish.

Tips

  • Feel free to add in any extra veggies or protein. I often add yellow squash or mushrooms to this recipe. Sautéed shrimp or chicken would also go well with this dish.

  • If you like spice but are making this dish for other people and some don’t like spicy food, add the crushed red pepper to your pasta after serving it. 

  • If you’re using frozen spinach, make sure to thaw first.

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad