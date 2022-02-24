 Skip to main content
How it feels to come out online

tim-bieler-8WgQ_DIEBJY-unsplash.jpg

Fellow KU graduates and rowing teammates Lauren Fee and Heidi Burns came out on Instagram together after considering dating for months. 

 Tim Bieler/Unsplash

In September 2020, Lauren Fee, 2021 KU graduate from Rochester, Minnesota, started out as Heidi Burns’ carpool to rowing practice their freshman year at KU. Their sophomore year, Fee and Burns, fellow 2021 KU graduate from Girard, Kansas, became roommates. At the end of their junior year, Burns began showing feelings for Fee and the two began considering dating. Here’s how it feels to come out online when you wonder if others will accept you. 

It’s one thing to come out as bisexual, but it’s another to announce that you’re dating the person that your friends, family and teammates think is only your friend. 

Heidi and I had been friends since the beginning of our freshman year. What others didn’t know is that our friendship had morphed its way into a relationship. Now we had to figure out how to tell everyone. 

Heidi started with her closest friend on the team. From there, we told a few other teammates, who were all excited for us and provided the initial support we needed. 

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 12.35.43 PM.png

Fee and Burns simultaneously posted Instagram pictures to confirm their relationship. Her caption was a simple rainbow emoji. 

Next to find out were our coaches. All of them responded positively, which we expected because all of the coaching staff at the time was gay or bisexual, and they helped us figure out some logistics on making sure the relationship did not interfere with rowing. With each person we told, friends and family, we struggled to hold back our tears. The emotions were overwhelming but what we both feared most was the loss of support from those we knew might disagree with our sexualities.

Sitting on the living room couch of our shared apartment, Heidi and I constructed our Instagram posts. Heidi was more nervous than I was. We knew we had the support of the select few friends and family we chose to tell prior to posting. The unknown of how everyone else would react made us nervous. 

We both posted photos where it was clear we were more than friends. In mine, our foreheads rested together, and in Heidi’s, I was kissing her cheek. I captioned my post with a rainbow emoji and Heidi’s caption read “shoutout to everyone who has kept our little secret.” 

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 12.35.55 PM.png

Burns' Instagram post with a caption that reads "shoutout to everyone who has kept our little secret."

Together, we pressed upload on our photos and immediately flipped our phones over, screen down. What neither of us expected was the release of emotions and tears that would follow. 

The weight of months of hiding our relationship and sexualities was almost tangible, coating the air in the room.

We soon built up the courage to flip over our phones, together. 

We began reading through the comments. There were more comments than either of us had ever received on any Instagram photo. Every comment was positive, from people leaving a single heart to teammates typing in all caps their words of support and shock. 

At practice the next day, we both climbed the stairs to the boathouse anxious for our first in-person interactions since coming out the night before. 

We were both greeted warmly by everyone on the team as some teammates showed their excitement with grand hugs and kind words. I was ecstatic for the support. Mostly though, I was relieved that our world hadn’t crashed because Heidi and I had shared our true selves. 

In later weeks, we would both come to hear of those who didn’t support our decision or would face the loss of friendships from back home. 

What couldn’t be taken away from me was the way I felt. I felt lighter, set free. Like I was the most “me” I had ever been. The weight of the facade was gone - Heidi and I didn’t have to pretend anymore.

