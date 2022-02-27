How it feels to sleep with your brother's best friend

Katie*, a college sophomore at TCU, went on a trip to the University of Kansas to visit her brother, David*. It took a turn when she decided to sleep with her brother’s best friend, Ryan*, while her brother was asleep upstairs. This is how it feels to hook up with someone you’re not supposed to hook up with.
I knew Ryan was my brother’s best friend, but he was cute. And I was drunk. What was I supposed to do? Not kiss him back?
I met him for the first time today, so it wasn’t like he was a hometown friend or anything. We were just drunk and flirting, what else would you expect? We had just gotten back from the bar, and my brother kept screaming unrepeatable profanities at me and Ryan. He had seen us kiss at the bar and was definitely not okay with it.
I contemplated intervening, but knew it was already too late. I watched as David’s fist made contact with his best friend’s face. He wasn’t usually a violent person, but he was drunk and very pissed off. Ryan didn’t try to avoid it or retaliate. He knew he messed up, and if getting punched was going to make David feel better, then so be it. They hugged it out, and David went to his bedroom upstairs, passing out on his bed almost immediately.
I made my way downstairs to the kitchen to get a cup of water, but if I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t really thirsty. Well…maybe thirsty for something else. I knew Ryan was in the kitchen.
He was standing there when I turned the corner, his blonde hair and blue eyes looking cuter than ever in the glow of the fridge light. I met his eyes, and he motioned for me to follow him into the bathroom. I surrendered and followed him. There was no going back now.
I set my cup of water on the bathroom counter, and he pressed me up against the side of the vanity, my hands clutching the corners of the sink. He had just gotten punched for kissing me. Was he really going to risk doing it again? He gently pressed his lips on mine as his hands made their way from my face down to my waist.
Was this really happening?! With my brother right upstairs?!
He took off my shirt, then his own, before hoisting me onto the vanity in one swift move. My left hand moved just enough to knock over my full cup of water. The glass bounced off the tile floor.
Shit.
We froze, pulling away from each other in silence. The glass miraculously didn’t shatter, but the noise rippled through the walls of the old house. My eyes got big, and my face tightened. What was I doing?! This was my brother’s best friend. He already punched him over a freaking kiss. I can’t imagine what he’d do if he found out about this.
Ryan slowly bent down to pick up the glass and quietly set it back on the counter, the spilled liquid filling the cracks in the tile floor. I kept waiting to hear the creaking of the stairs, confirming my worst fear: David had heard us and was on his way to catch us topless in the bathroom. But the sound never came.
I should’ve stopped there, but I’d had one too many vodka sodas and four too many Jager Bombs to allow my rational thoughts to outweigh the sheer exhilaration of hooking up with someone I wasn’t supposed to.
He looked at me, “Let’s go to the couch.” The bathroom obviously wasn’t ideal, but the couch was in a neutral area where literally anyone could walk in at any time.
Oh, well.
With his tongue down my throat, we made our way from the bathroom and around the corner into the living room. Before I knew it, we were both naked and having sex. It didn’t take long for the anxious "are we going to get caught?" thoughts to fade, and we were just two people drunkenly enjoying the company of one another.
It was hot. It was dangerous. And it was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before.
When we were done, we put our clothes back on, and Ryan slept on a couch in a different room to avoid any sort of suspicion in the morning. And I had to spend the rest of the weekend with David and Ryan, acting like nothing happened. There were a few secret glances here and there, but David never caught on – thank God.
It was one of the most messed up things I’d ever done. But also, one of the hottest things I’d ever done. And if I’m being completely honest…I’d do it again
(Because of the nature of the story, the source wishes to remain anonymous, and the names of David and Ryan have been changed to protect their identities.)