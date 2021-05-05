You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

How we met: A quarantine romance

  • Comments
How we met

Andrew Ost (left) and Hunter Ristau (right) pictured after reaching the summit of Mount Elbert in Leadville, Colorado.

 Contributed photo.

When Hunter Ristau spotted Andrew Ost across the lawn in front of the Daisy Hill Commons more than a year and a half ago, he knew he wanted to get to know him. After finding his Instagram account, he requested to follow Ost and initially planned to slide into his DMs.

“I requested to follow it because he was private at the time, but then I got scared and unrequested. I kind of was like ‘if it happens it happens, we’ll figure out a way,’” Ristau says.

Then, in June 2020, they came across each other again. This time, however, it was via Tinder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simply utilizing Tinder as a fun tool to pass the time at work, Ost says he wasn’t particularly looking to meet anyone. “I was actually at work one day in Olathe and swiping with my work mom,” Ost says. “She was rating everyone that I was swiping through and she goes ‘Oh, he’s cute.’” Ost then swiped right on Ristau’s profile.

After they matched, the KU sophomores started messaging when Ost was visiting Branson, Missouri and Ristau was at the Lake of the Ozarks. Once they returned home – Ost to Olathe, Kansas and Ristau to Shawnee, Kansas – they decided to give each other a shot and get ice cream.

Shortly after committing, both men felt nervous and even attempted to maneuver their way out of the date. Ost says that the thought of the date was “nerve-wracking as hell,” and he almost used his COVID-19 test’s pending result status as an excuse to cancel.

Lucky for them, neither bailed, and their preconceptions ended up deceiving them as they edged on four hours of conversation and laughter in the ice cream shop. Both agree that after their first date, they knew they wanted to see more of each other.

“I knew there was a big connection, and we planned our second date to come to Lawrence because we both love KU with all our hearts, and we love Lawrence,” Ost says.

After spending their second date having a midnight picnic under the Campanile, Ost knew he wanted to commit to Ristau. “That’s where I was like alright, this is definitely gonna be a long-term thing, this is great,” Ost says.

Meeting, dating and maintaining a relationship during a pandemic isn’t any easy feat. Yet Ost and Ristau met the challenge with dedication and enthusiasm, and constantly found new ways to see each other.

“It was harder since both of us were living back at home and didn’t have the flexibility to go over to one’s house and kind of just chill a lot,” Ost says. “So, when we hung out, we went on walks, we went to Shawnee Mission Park, we went to some of the local surrounding areas, and we came to Lawrence some nights.”

In addition to the challenges paired with dating during a pandemic, Ost and Ristau both worked demanding jobs with staggering schedules last summer, which made it difficult for them to hang out. However, hoping to find more time for each other this summer, Ristau says they are working on shaping their schedules to be more conducive to their relationship.

After recently celebrating nine months, the couple is looking forward to finishing the semester strong and traveling to Washington D.C. and Colorado this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester.

Guy: Maybe she's dead.

Girl: Or studying abroad.

Girl: They're like oil and water.

Guy: Wow, you're so good with analogies. 

 