You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Ladybird Diner owner writes a collection of essays, titled 'Ladybird, Collected'

Meg Heriford (copy)

In this UDK file photo from September 2015, Ladybird Diner owner Meg Heriford poses in the middle of her restaurant.

 UDK file photo

Pi Day, March 14, is one of Ladybird Diner’s busiest days of the year. This year was no exception: the restaurant was packed. Owner Meg Heriford knew by the middle of the day, the diner would need to close.

Since then, Heriford and her team have been aiding the community’s needs by providing free sack lunches. She did what she knew how to do best: feed people.

“I knew we had inventory to use up so I figured we’d just turn them into free lunches,” Heriford says. “At that point, I was thinking maybe we’d have a two week period of what it was feeling like at that time. But we just never stopped.”

Ladybird served free lunches all through summer and Heriford says she realized their lunches were some people’s only source of food every day. This being said, she did not want to close the doors on the community all together.

“My initial thinking was that people were going to be out of work. I knew it would be a really strenuous time for some,” Heriford says. “Sometimes even just knowing there will be something to eat tomorrow is enough for people to keep going.”

"Ladybird, Collected"

"Ladybird, Collected" is a collection of essays covering the Lawrence community to unique Ladybird experiences by diner owner Meg Heriford.

Heriford says she and her staff did not think twice about giving daily free lunches to the community when the pandemic started. 

Come the end of the summer, Ladybird began to run short on funds for the pantry.

“[Putting together “Ladybird, Collected”] was my best thinking, really kind of a last ditch of an effort,” Heriford says. “I had nothing else to sell but these stories so let me try and patch these [stories] together.”

“Ladybird, Collected” is a collection of essays that span over Ladybird’s first six years in business. The pieces come from Heriford who, when she would have time, sought to write down a small moment that happened in a day and relate it back to the emphasis on individual connections in a community.

“Each [essay] is my perception of that moment,” Heriford says. “The message here is that everyone around us has a story and it doesn’t even take that much digging to start to glean a little more than what’s on the surface.”

Erin Brown, editor and Ladybird’s social media coordinator, says Heriford did not need much help with the writing process, but ended up editing the essays to make them more concisely put together.

“Meg wrote an amazing book that highlights a space and community I love,” Brown says. “I hope people become more invested in their communities and think about business, community care and capitalism in a different way.”

Heriford says the essays also touch on how small businesses in communities function together as a network of support.

“[In Lawrence], small businesses are really trying to make sure nobody’s slipping through,” Heriford says. “We’re all looking out for one another and we’re looking at the people and how to serve them best.”

As for Ladybird’s future plans, Heriford says they are planning on waiting for it to be safer to reopen due to the pandemic. They are planning to do pie sales in October but are continuing to serve as a community kitchen.

“Ladybird, Collected” is available for pre-order here and will be released Oct. 8. All the funds raised will go towards the pantry for the upcoming months.

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad