Lawrence businesses use their platforms to promote voting

Love Garden VOTE banners

Love Garden Sounds displays banners on its storefront to encourage participation in the presidential election.

 Rachel Gaylor/UDK

During the past months leading to the presidential and local elections, Lawrence businesses have been using their platforms in various ways and advocating for the community to exercise their right to vote.

Love Garden Sounds, located on Massachusetts St., displayed large signs in their store front windows urging the community to vote. The store also had the League of Women Voters post outside their store to help inform the community and register people to vote.

“If you don’t [vote] then you are relying on other people to decide for you,” says Katie Ashmore, an employee of Love Garden Sounds.

Love Garden Sounds has one particular sign with multiple banners that spell out “VOTE” in their storefront. These banners were created four years ago for the 2016 presidential election by a local friend, Ashmore says. 

The act of encouraging voting in the community is extremely important this election, and businesses have the opportunity to advocate for that engagement.

“Voter suppression is a major problem in our country,” Ashmore says. 

Wonder Fair, a Mass. St. business specializing in stationary supplies, is also using their resources, specifically on social media, to advocate for civic engagement.

“As business owners we have more of a platform to inform the community,” says co-owner of Wonder Fair Paul DeGeorge. “We want people to feel empowered to make change.”

Wonder Fair continues to post creative images on their Instagram to promote voting, including posts informing viewers on voting dates, how to register early and how to make informed and progressive choices.

“One vote can make a difference,” DeGeorge says. “Make it count– do your homework.”

These businesses have not only been active during the presidential election, but the local elections this past August as well.

“We particularly focus on the local side,” DeGeorge says. “For example, we were very active in the Democratic primary that happened in August.”

logan on the hill

Student Senate Government Relations Director Logan Stenseng stands on Daisy Hill in the snow to help people vote early.

This past August, Wonder Fair posted information on their social media websites about local elections. Information in their past posts were similar to their more current ones.

“People don’t think their votes matter– it does,” DeGeorge says. “We saw that this August in the primary, where Shannon Reid won in District 2 by three votes.”

The Lied Center has also partnered with Student Senate this year to encourage student voting. The Lied Center will host a voting site on election day at 1600 Stewart Dr., giving students the opportunity to vote on-campus for added accessibility. 

“Ultimately [the results] are going to affect you,” Ashmore says. “And if not you, someone else."

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad