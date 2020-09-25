Lawrence stores adapt to celebrate Record Store Day during COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the social distancing guidelines accompanying the ongoing pandemic, Record Store Day decided to restructure their annual global event, causing participating record stores to adjust their plans to celebrate this year.
Love Garden Sounds and Orange Cat Records, the two Lawrence record stores, are both participating in Record Store Day and are planning accordingly.
“Every store is handling [Record Store Day] differently,” says Will O’Rourke, owner of Orange Cat Records. “Here, we’ve just been opening a little earlier and encouraging people to space out when they come in.”
Since Orange Cat Records is a smaller space, the store instituted a three-person maximum in the store at the onset of COVID-19, O’Rourke says. Having a smaller store and this capacity rule in place has also allowed the store to avoid a lottery for the event like many other record stores. For Love Garden Sounds, a lottery is the route they decided to take.
“Under normal circumstances, we allow people to queue up in line to get their hands on those exclusive releases in an orderly manner. During the pandemic, we’re gonna skip the line concept and randomize the entry,” says Kelly Corcoran, owner of Love Garden Sounds, in an email to customers.
The lottery at Love Garden Sounds begins at 9 a.m. and goes until all spots are reserved. To enter the drawing, customers have to go to the store entrance, where they receive their shopping time and queue number. When customers begin browsing during their shopping time, they are allowed up to five Record Store Day releases and only one of each record.
Along with individual record stores altering their plan for Record Store Day, the organization switched up the national plan for the annual event. Usually, Record Store Day is a single day and filled with various events at participating stores. However, the organization decided to split it into three dates to maximize the ability for social distancing: Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
“Since 2008, Record Store Day has grown into the world’s largest single-day music event, shining a light on the culture of the indie record store across the globe. In 2020, that world is different, so Record Store Day will be too,” the organizers of Record Store Day say in a press release.
Record Store Day’s decision to split the event into three days created more work from an up-front organizational aspect, Corocoran says.
Despite the extra work and additional days, both Love Garden Sounds and Orange Cat Records predict similar levels of revenue as years prior.
“Our business has been really lucky to be able to function during the pandemic to the degree we have,” Corocoran says. “I can't say enough good things about how much people who come to Love Garden have respected our shop, staff and simple rules of being a reasonable human being during the pandemic so far.”
Record Store Day was initially created in 2007 by a group of independent record store owners to mimic Free Comic Book Day. The first event took place on April 19, 2008, according to the company’s website, and was accompanied by a meet-and-greet with Metallica.
Since its creation, Record Store Day has generated large sums of revenue for independent record stores in 13 different countries. The company also allowed for many artists to share never-before-heard music. For the third installment of this year’s Record Store Day, the studio sessions box set of “Bitches Brew” by Miles Davis will be released.
As seen through the release of this box set and many other limited edition vinyls, Record Store Day’s three-day split this year will not limit its ways to celebrate.
While places like Orange Cat Records and Love Garden Sounds may have to do some more leg-work and reconstruction of the event, Record Store Day is still able to delight music fans everywhere.