Lawrence thrift stores adapt for socially distanced shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wild Man Storefront

Wild Man Vintage, located on Massachusetts Street, recently remodeled their store’s layout to welcome customers back safely.

 Ashley Zellers/CHALK

While COVID-19 has altered or closed many in-store shops and increased online shopping purchases, Lawrence’s local second-hand stores adapted to welcome customers back for an ethical and rewarding shopping experience. 

Freshman political science major Maddie Rowley from Wichita is an avid thrifter, whose love of the hunt inspires them to visit various resale stores to find unique pieces. 

Maddie Rowley

Maddie Rowley, a freshman political science major, displays a head-to-toe thrifted outfit.

“I love thrifting because it is a cheap way to find amazing clothes. The feeling of finding a pair of pants that fit perfectly and have been loved by someone else is unmatched,” Rowley says.

Rowley recently visited Wild Man Vintage. At 939 and Mass Street, the thrift store is directly across from The Toy Store. 

“It was great. Not crowded, clean, and the clothes were so cute. I’ve honestly only gone to thrift stores since the pandemic,” Rowley says. “They’re less crowded, and usually not in shopping malls so it poses less of a risk.” 

Wild Man Vintage took several measures within the shop to increase social distancing. 

“We’ve been doing little things to adapt to it, like sanitizing the clothes after people try them on,” says Phil Chiles, the owner of Wild Man Vintage. “We constructed new dressing rooms because they used to be in the back. This way we can keep a closer eye on things, and make sure people don’t put the clothing back on the racks.”

Wild Man Vintage

Wild Man Vintage recently remodeled in order to more closely monitor their store and clothing.

For those who are unable or uncomfortable to thrift in-store, a few shops converted their stock to online resale platforms. Arizona Trading Company has its own website that offers items from the Lawrence and Kansas City shops, and Mass Underground now offers its inventory on the popular thrifting app Depop

“We really started the Depop shop after the quarantine when we had to close. Before we opened the shop I had used it as a personal thing, but we didn’t start one for our shop until about a month after the shutdown,” says Johnny Cofer, the owner of Mass Underground. 

Cofer chose Depop, an international virtual thrift store, because of its accessibility and popularity.

“I think it’s the most used [online thrifting platform] and the easiest probably because it’s closely modeled after Instagram, so you don’t really have to learn that much if you’re already familiar with Instagram,” Cofer says. 

Mass Underground updates their Depop store regularly, so customers can be sure to find new and unique items if they keep their eyes peeled.

“I would say we add to the Depop shop about 50 items every three days,” Cofer says. 

Thrifting, safely in person or on an online resale app, is an environmentally-friendly way to build a wardrobe. Now with new online developments and the adaptations within local resale stores, sustainable fashion is still achievable — even amid the pandemic.

