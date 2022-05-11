Lessons learnt from a broken heart

I’d been in two relationships before starting college. They were immature and certainly didn’t transpire into anything more than a crush. For a while, I thought something was wrong with me. I was genuinely concerned that I didn’t have the capacity to love someone – like, really love them.
But the July before my sophomore year of college, I started dating this boy, and everything changed. He was everything I always wanted love to be. A love that burned with certainty and crippled any fear that something was wrong with me or that “the one” wasn’t out there.
I knew after our first date that I loved him, but I was waiting for him to say it first. I just kept wishing he would say it already, so I could stop biting my tongue every time I almost did. I wasn’t worried about it though; I knew he would say it eventually, because he was my forever. Only, he never did.
When summer ended, we transitioned to long distance – 216 miles apart. But it wasn’t the distance that killed us.
It was a Thursday in September, and he texted me during one of my journalism classes, “Can you call me later?” Immediately, my stomach dropped, and my chest burned. I hadn’t bitten my nails in years, but my anxiety couldn’t help itself. Every time I felt a tear about to spill over the edge, I’d quickly wipe it away in hopes that no one saw. I couldn’t take notes the rest of class, because my hands were uncontrollably shaking. I just knew in my heart that it was over. I’d never been so sad to be right.
He said he jumped into a relationship with me too soon after his last one. He and his first love had only broken up three months before we started dating, and I was stupid enough to believe him when he told me he was ready. Stupid enough to believe he was completely over her. Stupid enough to believe I wasn’t the rebound.
My dad was my mom’s rebound, and they’ve been married for over 20 years. Maybe that’s why I was so willing to believe that things could turn out differently.
With first loves comes ignorance. I knew how rare it was for first loves to end up together, but I was ignorant enough to believe we were the exception. We would break the mold. We would defy all odds.
The hope that we’d get back together crippled me. I kept a piece of notebook paper folded up in the back of my phone case for months – detailing everything I would say to him when he finally called.
But he never did.
We went from talking what seemed like every second of every day to no contact whatsoever. But what hurt most wasn’t the lack of communication to him. It was knowing that, while not talking to him was slowly killing me, it wasn’t killing him. If it was, he would’ve called.
I’d decided that if my first love wasn’t my last, I wanted no part in love at all. It didn’t matter where I was – walking to class, exercising at the student rec, dancing at the Hawk – I looked at every boy with a sense of disaster. That could be the next person to break my heart. But I wouldn’t let them. Because love wasn’t worth the broken pieces it left behind.
Everyone around me kept trying to get me to hate him. But I didn’t. I loved him – despite the paralyzing fact that he didn’t love me back.
After about three months, the panic attacks started. I couldn’t catch my breath, and every time I thought I did, I felt sporadic tightening in my chest, like my heart was physically ripped out of my body. I’d gotten so used to the feeling of my stomach dropping that I didn’t know what my normal body even felt like anymore.
One time when I was driving, I had to pull over on the side of the road. My hands and face had gone completely numb, and I couldn’t grip the steering wheel anymore – great, a new panic attack symptom to add to the list. It was terrifying. My heart physically burned for him, and it seemed like time was only making it worse.
My doctor had to prescribe me sleeping pills, because despite being emotionally exhausted every second of every day, my mind would never settle enough to allow me to sleep. Every thought was of him. I went to therapy a couple of times, and I threw myself into my relationship with God – it was the only thing I could think to do.
I’d have really good weeks with no panic attacks, followed by really, really bad weeks where I felt completely helpless and broken beyond fixing. But somewhere along the way, time inevitably began healing my heart. I started feeling more and more like myself, and the good weeks felt brighter and stayed longer.
My younger sister’s best friend lives in the same neighborhood as him. After the breakup, I had to pass by his house to drop her off a few times. The stone walls and white columns were all too familiar. We used to be like little kids playing house when his parents were out of town. I was so certain we’d be the married couple we pretended to be one day – cooking dinners, caring for his dog, taking out the trash.
Every time I’d pass it, my chest would burn, and I’d hold onto the tiniest bit of hope that he’d see me, and all those feelings would flood back to him, and he’d finally think, why did I ever let her go?
But a little over a year after the breakup, I passed that house, and my heart didn’t swell, and my body didn’t freeze. The house had transformed back into… a house. It was no longer the symbol of what could’ve been and what will never be. And that’s the moment I knew I was completely over him – when I felt nothing.
It took me until that moment to realize I’d completely fallen out of love with the boy I thought I’d love forever. But I know the lingering effects of my first love will never go away. I think it’s true what they say, “You will never love anyone like you love your first love.” That fact used to rip at my heart, but now I hear it and think to myself, “Thank, God.”
I don’t want to love anyone like I loved him.
I don’t ever want to be that naive again – to think, if it’s not him, it’s not anyone. I don’t ever want to be so naive to think that I can lose myself in another person, and there won’t be consequences.
I didn’t feel whole before I met him. I thought he was my other half that finally made me complete. And that’s why he broke me. Because when he removed himself from my life, he took that part of me with him.
But time has made me realize that I never should’ve been looking for my other half in the first place. I shouldn’t have been looking for someone to make me feel whole. I have to do that all on my own (as clique as that sounds).
It’s been two and a half years since the breakup. I’ve gone on dates, but they haven’t been anything special. And I’m okay with that. When my friend’s parents try setting me up, I just ask, “What’s the rush?” I don’t date to date; I date to marry. And because of this, I’m not willing to settle for anything less than what I know I deserve. So I’m picky, and I don’t waste time entertaining boys I know don’t check the important boxes.
I’m happy where I am right now. I’m finishing my senior year of college, job searching, traveling as much as possible, and I’m surrounded by the most incredible friends and family I could ask for. I feel whole – all by myself this time.
It’s a lesson I don’t believe can be taught, but it’s learned through personal heartbreak and hardship. And for this reason, my first love still means everything to me. Because he taught me the lesson that can’t be taught through words. Love doesn’t terrify me like it used to, because I know now that my next love will add to my life – not complete it. I know the capacity my heart has to love, and I’m excited to do it all over again, but this time, the right way.