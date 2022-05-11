“This paper is due on this date…and this project is due on this date…but if you ever need to take a mental health day, just let me know and we can extend those due dates.”
I’ve heard numerous professors mention a “mental health day” on the first couple days of school, but they never elaborate. It almost seems like no one knows what to do about the spike in anxiety and depression since the pandemic, so everyone throws out the term “mental health day,” hoping it’s a quick fix to the problem. And you can’t blame them, it’s just what people say nowadays.
A mental health day, in basic terms, is a day off – of work, school, or life – to relieve some stress and relax. This can look different for everyone. Some people prefer watching TV for hours and sleeping in for the ultimate "staycation," while others tidy up the house and get things done that normally can’t fit into their busy schedule.
So, can a day off alleviate your mental health issues? Experts say it depends.
The benefits of a mental health day vary depending on the severity of the issue.
Kirsten Watkins, a clinical psychologist and Director of Adult Services at Bert Nash Mental Health Center, says a mental health day can do wonders for moderate problems – such as exhaustion and burnout – to help you reassess and recharge. However, taking one day off will not solve any significant contributors to distress.
“If you have a longer or more significant problem, you need to think about a longer or more significant solution,” Watkins said. “Most of our problems do not develop immediately, so if it took time to create, it is important to recognize that it will take some time to resolve.”
KU junior Emily Kruse can attest to this.
“I take medication for my depression and anxiety, but sometimes you have days that just kick your ass,” Kruse says. “Taking a day off definitely helps, but it doesn’t cure any of my mental illnesses. That being said, taking a day off can just make you feel better and recharged, especially when it feels like you’re always running and can’t stop.”
It’s important to implement preventative mental health measures in your daily life.
“What is important is that you are aware of what works for YOU,” Watkins says, “and you are proactive about not just doing it when you need it but also engaging in self-care activities to prevent any burnout or significant distress.”
Many people don’t take a mental health day until their exhaustion and inability to focus start tangibly impacting their schoolwork and personal lives. By identifying personal stress and anxiety symptoms before they build up, a person is less likely to need a mental health day at all.
Michelle Worley, a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist and owner of Great Oaks Therapy Center, says the key to combating distress is “designing a life you don’t need consistent breaks from.” She explains that everyone has to redefine what self-care means for themselves, because “what works for you won’t always work for everyone.”
Worley shares that list making is one of her go-to strategies. Even though all the items on the list don’t always get accomplished, they are no longer taking up “valuable real estate” in her mind. With the “to-do’s” out of her head, she can simply just “be.”
Maybe you sit in your car for 10 minutes to collect yourself, before going inside each day. Maybe you wake up early every morning and treat yourself to a cup of coffee. Having a handful of go-to strategies like these is essential. Find what works for you and stick with it.
And if you’re having difficulties identifying those strategies, there are always professionals ready and willing to help you uncover what will best fit your individual needs.
“We all need help sometimes in figuring out what we need or how to get through something,” Watkins says. “So, setting up an appointment with a mental health professional could do wonders in terms of helping you manage past problems and develop a plan to cope with future ones.”
Be intentional about your mental health. You are never too busy or too tired to care for your own wellbeing.
You can’t be your best self if you don’t consistently take the time to check-in with your physical and mental wellbeing every day. Realistically speaking, engaging in stress recovery behaviors daily will take less of your time than having to deal with the bubbled up stress later.
As college students, it’s important to understand how to advocate for your own mental health now, so it feels like natural to advocate for yourself later.
“Choose your battles,” Worley says. “Many of us want to lead as full of a life as possible. Sometimes we have the capacity to do that, other times we don’t. Give yourself a break and choose what your priorities are.”
Prioritize yourself first. Because you matter.