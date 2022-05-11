Football player Joe Dineen did not know that being late to his psychology class on the second day of school in 2015 would lead to finding his soulmate.
That day, Dineen, a sophomore, sat in the empty seat behind Meghan Short, a freshman Rock Chalk Dancer. When the professor asked the students to pick partners, they picked each other.
Short, a sports management major with a business minor, and Dineen, a business management major with a concentration in entrepreneurship, bonded over their love of athletics. As athletes, they had many mutual friends, and Short would take Dineen to her sorority date parties. Eventually, that friendship turned into something more.
Although one would think it would be impossible to maintain a relationship between studying, working, and athletics, they made it work. Practices for Rock Chalk Dance and football ended around the same time, so they would spend time together afterwards.
“We both understood whenever one of us wouldn’t be able to hang out, or we had a date scheduled one night and then we had to end up cancelling it,” Short says.
After four years of courtship, Dineen aspired to play professional football after graduating in 2018 and went to Fort Lauderdale to train two months before the draft in 2019. It was a test of Dineen and Short’s relationship, as they were only able to see each other once in the two months he was away. Before Dineen's training period, the longest the couple had been apart was two weeks during summer break.
“It wasn’t ever a damper on the relationship, but that was a stressful time,” Dineen says.
During the draft process, Short was first and foremost focused on Dineen being able to live out his dream, and thoughts about their relationship longevity were secondary.
“I knew that we were kind of meant to go wherever life took us, so I wasn’t really ever stressed out,” Short says, who was gearing up to finish her senior year.
Dineen was drafted to the Denver Broncos, and the couple moved to Denver shortly after. He knew he wanted Short to take the next step with him.
“Throughout my college career, she was there every step of the way,” Dineen says about Short. “She was my good luck charm.
After the big move to Denver, Short was not ready to stop dancing. She made the Denver Nuggets dance team and took a full-time job with the Colorado Rockies. She says the commute to work would take around an hour and a half, and there would be no time between work and dance practice. At least the couple was used to this type of schedule, as Short would be gone from around 7 a.m. to midnight sometimes if it was a Denver Nuggets game day.
However, Dineen had more free time than ever after breaking his hand. He went on injured reserve and was eventually released from the Denver Broncos. However, there was good news at the end of the year after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of 2019.
Just as things were starting to look up, COVID-19 hit. After Dineen returned to Colorado from training in Jacksonville, FL, the couple had more time together than ever. They spent their lockdown enjoying puzzles, watching Tiger King, and hiking and fishing, but the future was in limbo.
“I was getting anxious that nothing was going to happen [in terms of football],” Dineen says.
He reached out to Kevin Kane, one of his former University of Kansas linebacker coaches, who asked if Dineen wanted to work for him at Southern Methodist University in Texas. After a couple months of deliberation, Dineen and Short moved to Dallas, Texas in July 2020. Having many University of Kansas alumni and friends in Texas made the transition easier for the couple, but long hours persisted for Dineen in his new role as a football coach. Dineen was used to having breaks between workouts, meetings, practices and games, but coaches may have to work from early morning to late at night, especially during football season.
“Transition from being a player to a coach has been really fun, but it gives you a new appreciation for what all of my coaches have done,” Dineen says.
Another life transition was about to take place. Dineen knew he wanted to propose to his good luck charm and girlfriend of six years. He bought a ring and held onto it until he had the time to plan a sweet, elaborate proposal after football season, but knew it would be hard to keep the secret from Short.
“I’m a really bad liar, and I have a hard time keeping secrets,” Dineen says.
Dineen knew he wanted to propose at a football stadium, since the couple met through athletics. At the time, Dineen was thinking about taking a job at Texas Christian University, so the couple had been touring apartments in Fort Worth, TX. He had made dinner reservations and wanted to take a drive to Amon G. Carter stadium with Short beforehand under the guise of a casual stadium facility tour.
“He’s like, trying to hide his phone a little bit so I’m like, “Ok, something’s up,” but I didn’t really think too much of it,” Short says.
As they pulled into the parking lot, Short was wearing a casual pair of shoes she had worn for apartment tours that day. Dineen tells her to change her shoes and close her eyes.
“Oh my God,” Short says, she thought to herself. “It’s happening.”
After the couple walked onto the football field, Dineen spun Short around a few times and stopped her in front of the Jumbo Tron that read, “Meghan, will you marry me?”, to which of course she said yes.
The couple plans to marry in Kansas City on July 8, 2023. Even with busy schedules, different career aspirations, and moving multiple times, Dineen and Short show that love prevails even when the odds say otherwise.
“We are glad that we’re doing this together,” Short says. “There’s no one else that we would want to go through all of this with.”
Looking back on their relationship, Dineen and Short are grateful the University of Kansas brought them together, and they are looking forward to the opportunities that come their way in the future.
“KU’s got a special place in our hearts,” Dineen says.