Make this: Enchiladas inspired by KU's Earth Garden

enchilada
Sneha Verma/CHALK

During a trip to KU’s Earth Campus Garden on West Campus, I had the opportunity to get some freshly grown sweet potatoes and tomatoes (among many other vegetables).

The garden is operated through the Center for Community Outreach and is different from the KU community garden (which is near Clinton Lake). While the garden is only open to volunteers, produce from the farm is delivered to the KU Campus Cupboard weekly.

Thinking of ways to make these vegetables last me as many meals as possible, I thought it would be great to make some enchiladas.

Enchiladas recipes, in my experience, tend to be extremely flexible and are a great way to use up vegetables in my pantry. Making your own enchilada sauce seems intimidating, but it is surprisingly simple, and you can taste the difference. It’s also a fantastic recipe for meal prepping and getting the most value possible from your produce.

To get your own fresh vegetables from the garden, check out the University Campus Cupboard in the Union which is open to all enrolled students and faculty. 

Ingredients: 

Enchilada 

  • 10 pack corn tortillas (flour works too!) 
  • two sweet potatoes (diced) 
  • one white onion (sliced) 
  • one bell pepper (sliced) 
  • one can of black beans 
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 2 tablespoon garlic powder 
  • 2 tablespoons cumin 
  • salt (to taste) 

Enchilada Sauce 

  • One can chipotle in adobo (use 2 chipotles and 2 tbsp sauce) 
  • 2 cups vegetable stock 
  • two tomatoes (a can of tomato paste also works) 
  • 3 tablespoons of chili powder 
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder 
  • 1 teaspoon of oregano 
  • 4 tablespoons of flour 

Oil a large baking sheet or multiple baking pans to roast the vegetables as shown below. For the filling, roast the vegetables with the spices at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. Depending on how thinly the onions and bell peppers are sliced they might roast more quickly; keep an eye on them to make sure they do not burn. 

Enchilada 1

Oil baking pans and roast your vegetables until tender.

While the vegetables are roasting, let’s get started on the sauce. In a blender, add the chipotles from the chipotles in adobo, the sauce from the can, the tomatoes, spices, and ½ cup of the stock. Blend until the sauce is completely smooth. Taste and adjust the seasonings to taste. 

Enchilada 2

Make your sauce in the blender by adding your chipotles, canned sauce, tomatoes, spices and part of the stock.

The onions and peppers should look like this once they are roasted. Let them cool while we finish the sauce.

Enchilada 3

The onions and peppers are finished cooking when they look something like this.

Add the flour to a saucepan on medium heat and toast it until the raw flour smell goes away. You can also gauge this by the color — the flour will become slightly golden brown. Whisk the mixture from the blender into the flour gradually to ensure that there are no clumps.

As the sauce thickens, whisk the rest of the vegetable stock gradually. Taste the sauce and adjust seasonings. Let the sauce simmer uncovered until it reaches your desired thickness. 

Enchilada 4

Add your blended sauce and flour to the saucepan and cook until there are no clumps before adding the vegetable stock.

While your sauce is simmering, open a can of black beans. Once your sauce is done simmering, add a layer of sauce to the vessel you will use to bake your enchiladas. Fill the corn tortillas with the cooled roasted vegetables and place the rolled tortillas in the pan as shown below. 

Enchilada 5

Once finished, add a layer of the sauce to your pan and begin preparing your tortillas. 

Once the tortillas are rolled and in the pan, it should look something like the image below. Add the rest of your sauce on top of the pan and make sure all of the tortillas are covered. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. 

Enchilada 6

Wrap your filled tortillas and place them in the pan for cooking.

Enjoy! 

Enchilada 7

Remove when cooked through and enjoy!

