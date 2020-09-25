You have permission to edit this article.
Need a playlist for your fall vibes? Here's one from CHALK

FallVibesPlaylist

Fall Vibes: the CHALK staff's curated fall playlist. 

 Illustration by Sarah Wright/UDK

It’s officially fall, and we’ve got your music covered. CHALK staff members have contributed their favorite songs that remind them of the fall season. We’ve got everything from Harry Styles to quirky indie tunes to illuminate all of your spooky, chilly, and cozy endeavors. Check it out:

"Campus" by Vampire Weekend 

Abby McCoy | @AbigailLMcCoy | CHALK writer

Vampire Weekend’s style screams fall to me, but "Campus" specifically encapsulates the feeling of walking to class all bundled up on a chilly day and locking eyes with a campus cutie. If you are looking to spice up your morning commute and want to feel like a main character, this upbeat jam will not disappoint. 

"Sunset Canyon" by Foxwarren 

Sophia Belshe | @SophiaBelshe | news editor 

This is the song to play when you’re sitting on your porch in the cool fall morning air, wrapped in a sweater and sipping on a hot drink. Perfectly chill, relaxing and calm.

"Halloween" by Nova Amor

Lucy Peterson | @lucyepeterson | associate news editor

Big nostalgia vibes from this song, which I think is very fitting for the fall time. Also the name, of course.

"One of Us Cannot Be Wrong" by Father John Misty

Paul Samberg | @phsam16 | CHALK correspondent

This song makes me think of hammocking under the falling leaves while reading a good book or watching the cars drive by.

"Pretty Boy" by The Neighbourhood

Tatum Goetting | @TatumGoetting | CHALK and news correspondent

I wholeheartedly believe anything by the Neighbourhood was made for fall. Pretty Boy gives me "end credits track for an emotional coming-of-age film vibes" (this goes for the entire Pretty Boy EP too) and is the perfect song to romanticize your life to.

"Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood

Sarah Wright | @swrightUDK | multimedia editor

Clearly, the Neighbourhood is top dog of music with fall vibes and the new TikTok-dubbed bisexual anthem is no exception. "Sweater Weather" is just melancholy enough to embody fall, but has a tinge of upbeat romantic tones that make it a classic to fall in love with someone to, year after year.

"Yawning" by Holy Fawn

Faith Maddox | @FaithMaddox | CHALK writer

This is the kind of song that makes you feel like you’re the main character of a 2014 indie movie. "Yawning" is haunting and dark, with rich riffs that carry the track into pure autumn bliss. It’s best listened to when you’re driving in the rain at night with a hot chai latte placed in your cupholder.

"Roslyn" by Bon Iver, St.Vincent

Taylor Worden | @taynoelle7 | CHALK editor

Nothing quite brings out that fall feeling out in me like listening to "Roslyn," driving down the road and watching the leaves fall. Maybe it’s Bon Iver’s haunting vocals, the rich instruments, or the fact that it reminds me of “Twilight: New Moon,” this song always makes me feel that familiar nostalgic feeling that fall always brings. 

"From the Dining Table" by Harry Styles

Ashley Zellers | @stellarzellers | CHALK correspondent

Sometimes when the fall seasonal depression creeps in, you need an anthem to compliment it, and this song is perfect for that. Lyrically it is sad, but the overall sound is very peaceful, and great for decompressing after a long day. 

"Boredom" by Tyler the Creator

Wyatt Hall | @thewyatthall15 | IDK podcast boy

One of my favorite songs ever that perfectly encapsulates the current moment, Tyler raps about the overwhelming feelings of loneliness and boredom. This song alongside the rest of Flower Boy scream fall vibes in every way.

"I’m Yours" by Jason Mraz

Jenna Wilson | @jennarosity_ | CHALK writer

Fall season can easily make you want to just fall in love and be cuddled up with that special someone for eternity. I don’t think there’s a better song than “I’m Yours” to match that vibe! 

"Don’t Wanna" by HAIM

Nicole Asbury | @NicoleAsbury | editor-in-chief

Autumn is usually a season focused on releasing and letting go. This song by HAIM — one of my favorite bands in this decade — juxtaposes that in the perfect way. It’s about not wanting to let someone you care about go. It serves a subtle reminder that while some things are good to release, there are some things still worth holding onto. (Plus, the guitar riffs and vocals are always great to dance around your room to.)

"Consolation" by Jon Brion

Lourdes Kalusha-Aguirre | @l_ourde_s | associate multimedia editor

When fall comes around I love to go on walks, marvel at the leaves changing and you know, feel things. This song from the Ladybird soundtrack is only a minute and 18 seconds long, but it’s perfectly sweet, a little sad and quiet enough to still hear the leaves crunching under your feet. 

"Amsterdam" by Gregory Alan Isakov

Nicole Dolan | @nikkidolan279 | community editor

You’re driving down your favorite Lawrence road, the golden trees are bending in towards you and maybe you’re feeling a little melancholy. "Amsterdam" makes you feel like the main character in your own coming-of-age movie. The sweeping orchestra paired with the humble strumming and pulse of the acoustic guitar will bring peace within your heart. 

