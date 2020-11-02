New Music Monday: Ariana Grande, Freddie Gibbs and Busta Rhymes

This week’s New Music Monday features a solid few albums from various artists, as well as a new single from Freddie Gibbs. To hear it all, check out our Spotify playlist.
“4 Thangs” by Freddie Gibbs featuring Big Sean
This new single from Freddie Gibbs offers a different flow from the eccentric underground rapper. Though Gibbs sticks with his drug-influenced lyrics, his verses are rapped faster and accompany a trap-centric instrumental, different from the usual beats he gets from The Alchemist or Madlib.
Although a bit of a switch up stylistically, Gibbs’ performance on “4 Thangs” is solid, but gets a little watered down by Big Sean’s typical subpar feature.
“Positions” by Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s newest album, “Positions,” is a very inconsistent project.
Although there are some solid tracks like “Shut Up” and “Love Language,” much of this album sounds like a typical pop album and does not push any boundaries like her previous projects did. “Positions” is a solid album, but it does not compare to Grande’s previous two albums, “thank u, next” and “Sweetener.”
“Magic Oneohtrix Point Never” by Oneohtrix Point Never
Electronic artist Oneohtrix Point Never released a new full-length project, and it does not disappoint. This boundary pushing experimental album draws inspiration from Fatboy Slim, Aphex Twin and other electronic mainstays. With standout songs like “Long Road Home” featuring vocals from Caroline Polachek, “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never” stands as one of the top electronic albums this year.
“Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God” by Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes’ newest album is a follow-up to his 1998 album, “Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.” With a star-studded feature list including Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip and Kendrick Lamar, as well as commentary from comedian Chris Rock, Rhymes provides a solid sequel to the project.
While showcasing his usual flow on some songs like “E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God,” Rhymes also takes some risks on others, including “Look Over Your Shoulder.” Despite some ups and downs, this newest album from Rhymes portrays why many consider him one of the most notable hip-hop artists of history.