New Music Monday: Conway the Machine, James Blake and Dirty Projectors

NMM Graphic

"New Music Mondays" is a column that highlights recently dropped music from prominent artists.

 Gavin Wade/UDK

This week’s “New Music Monday” features a successful showing from underground rapper Conway the Machine in an otherwise low-key week for music.

To hear more from previous New Music Mondays and more of this week’s feature releases, check out the Kansan’s New Music Monday playlist on Spotify.

“Seen Everything But Jesus” by Conway the Machine feat. Freddie Gibbs

Buffalo rapper and member of Griselda, Conway the Machine released his newest album “From King to a GOD” Thursday night. Although the entire album is a strong and gritty project, “Seen Everything But Jesus” is one of the more standout tracks.

With a catchy hook and a masterful verse from one of the best rappers in the game, Freddie Gibbs, “Seen Everything But Jesus” is the cherry on top of a wonderful project from Conway the Machine.  

“Godspeed” by James Blake

This week, James Blake released his rendition of Frank Ocean’s hit song, “Godspeed.” With a more acoustic tone than Ocean, Blake plays to the strength of his vocals over a soothing piano melody. That said, it is near impossible to match the angelic voice of Ocean. So this attempt of a cover, while still enjoyable, fell short of matching the energy of the original.

“Super João” by Dirty Projectors 

Dirty Projectors released their third of five EPs planned for 2020 this past week. The opening track of the project, “Holy Mackerel,” is reminiscent of pre-pandemic times when I could sit in hotel lobbies and listen to mindless music. Despite the soft vocals and some smooth guitar chords, the forgetful nature this EP begins with falls short compared to their two previous projects.

Despite a bit of a lackluster opening to the EP, Dirty Projectors close their project out on a high note with “Moon, If Ever.” On this track, the group got back to their familiar sound: lo-fi beats unable to fit in one genre. Pairing some fragmented vocals with an eerie yet tranquil keyboard instrumental, the group showcased their well known indie prowess. 

While not the best of their three EPs, “Super João” leaves you wanting to hear more from Dirty Projectors and looking forward to their final two releases of 2020.

