New Music Monday: Evan Giia, BLACKPINK and Ella Fitzgerald

This week’s New Music Monday features music from a variety of artists, including underground rapper Westside Gunn and folk singer Kurt Vile.
To hear more from previous New Music Mondays and more of this week’s feature releases, check out the Kansan’s New Music Monday playlist on Spotify.
“Tiny Life” by Evan Giia
The “Westworld” singer released a new single this weekend.
While it’s not up to par with her hit song, “Tiny Life” still excites. The instrumental is reminiscent of “Claws” by Charli XCX, while bringing the same upbeat energy one can find on Giia's prior work.
This is definitely a song to play on a windows-down drive during the waning summertime days.
“Who Made the Sunshine” by Westside Gunn
This is the third project of the year by the Buffalo, New York, rapper, and it's easily the best. With beats provided by producers The Alchemist, Just Blaze and Daringer, Westside Gunn shows off his underground prowess alongside hip-hop icons like Slick Rick, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.
“Speed, Sound, Lonely KV” by Kurt Vile
Alternative and folk artist Kurt Vile is back with a solid EP, perfect for hammocking and watching the leaves fall.
The lead single, “How Lucky,” features one of the final verses from legendary folk artist John Prine, who died this past April. On the track, the duo play magnificently off each other, melding catchy lyrics with a folksy chord progression.
“The Album” by BLACKPINK
Although initially skeptical about this album from up-and-coming K-pop group BLACKPINK, their sophomore album quickly rose to the top of the charts thanks to features from Selena Gomez and Cardi B. That said, the group deserves equal credit for their fun and vibey sound, perfect for K-pop stans and those less into the genre.
“Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes (Live)” by Ella Fitzgerald
Ella Fitzgerald impressed per usual in this newly released live album from a concert from 1962. From “Summertime” to “Taking A Chance On Love,” Fitzgerald showed off her versatility and vocal excellence. This album is nothing but reinforcement to her title as the Queen of Jazz.