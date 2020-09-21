You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

New Music Monday: Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith

NMM Graphic

"New Music Mondays" is a column that highlights recently dropped music from prominent artists.

 Gavin Wade/UDK

This week’s "New Music Monday" features an R&B single collaboration between Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, a new self-titled album from powerhouse Alicia Keys, and a long-awaited music release from Sam Smith.

To hear additional handpicked releases from this week, including tracks from Rico Nasty, LANY and Steve Arrington, check out @kansaneditor on Spotify. 

“Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper

Once teen-heartthrob Justin Bieber moves away from his pop roots with his new release “Holy.” The single — featuring a verse from Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper — branches more into the R&B genre with hints of gospel elements. Bieber’s single manages to blend spiritual elements of worship music while the romantic themes he is known for.

The duo’s collaboration into an uncharted genre for Bieber hints at a different style of music for the singer in the future. Along with the single, the collaborators released an accompanying music video as well. 

“Alicia” by Alicia Keys

In her self-titled album “Alicia,” Alicia Keys continues to utilize her ability to tap into and mix multiple genres to create music that builds upon yet grows from her previous work. A classically trained pianist, Keys’ music began primarily centering around R&B, pairing her dynamic vocals with her piano talent. Over the years, Keys has been experimenting with and expanding upon her music style, and “Alicia” is no exception.

“Alicia” mixes Keys’ classical roots and R&B style with occasional techno-beats and other experimentations. Keys’ seventh album proves her ability to experiment and change her sound while maintaining her signature powerful vocals. 

“Diamonds” by Sam Smith

After announcing their upcoming album “Love Goes,” Sam Smith released the first single from the project: “Diamonds.” After announcing in March that their third album would be postponed and renamed amid the lockdown, this single is a long-awaited release for fans of Smith’s music. 

“Diamonds” utilizes Smith’s angelic vocals in a familiar manner that doesn’t seem to get old. Smith croons heartbreaking lyrics over a pulsing, catchy beat that transforms the single into a breakup-themed ballad you still want to dance to. The release of “Diamonds” hints at more powerful work from Smith in their upcoming album. 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad