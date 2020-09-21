New Music Monday: Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith

This week’s "New Music Monday" features an R&B single collaboration between Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, a new self-titled album from powerhouse Alicia Keys, and a long-awaited music release from Sam Smith.
“Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper
Once teen-heartthrob Justin Bieber moves away from his pop roots with his new release “Holy.” The single — featuring a verse from Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper — branches more into the R&B genre with hints of gospel elements. Bieber’s single manages to blend spiritual elements of worship music while the romantic themes he is known for.
The duo’s collaboration into an uncharted genre for Bieber hints at a different style of music for the singer in the future. Along with the single, the collaborators released an accompanying music video as well.
“Alicia” by Alicia Keys
In her self-titled album “Alicia,” Alicia Keys continues to utilize her ability to tap into and mix multiple genres to create music that builds upon yet grows from her previous work. A classically trained pianist, Keys’ music began primarily centering around R&B, pairing her dynamic vocals with her piano talent. Over the years, Keys has been experimenting with and expanding upon her music style, and “Alicia” is no exception.
“Alicia” mixes Keys’ classical roots and R&B style with occasional techno-beats and other experimentations. Keys’ seventh album proves her ability to experiment and change her sound while maintaining her signature powerful vocals.
“Diamonds” by Sam Smith
After announcing their upcoming album “Love Goes,” Sam Smith released the first single from the project: “Diamonds.” After announcing in March that their third album would be postponed and renamed amid the lockdown, this single is a long-awaited release for fans of Smith’s music.
“Diamonds” utilizes Smith’s angelic vocals in a familiar manner that doesn’t seem to get old. Smith croons heartbreaking lyrics over a pulsing, catchy beat that transforms the single into a breakup-themed ballad you still want to dance to. The release of “Diamonds” hints at more powerful work from Smith in their upcoming album.