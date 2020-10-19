You have permission to edit this article.
New Music Monday: Lana Del Rey, Kanye West and Pearl Jam

NMM Graphic

"New Music Mondays" is a column that highlights recently dropped music from prominent artists.

 Gavin Wade/UDK

This week’s New Music Monday features a slew of tracks from popular artists ranging from Kanye West to Lana Del Rey. To hear more, check out this week’s playlist on Spotify.

“Nah Nah Nah” by Kanye West

Kanye West’s first single since announcing a write-in bid for president lives up to its title. Although the instrumental is somewhat playful with the flute-incorporated sound, “Nah Nah Nah” features forgetful lyrics and a whiny voice that don’t take advantage of a somewhat above-average instrumental.

“Nah Nah Nah” did nothing to help Kanye regain the support of any fans disappointed by his presidential bid.

“Get It Back” by Pearl Jam

“Get It Back” is Pearl Jam’s latest single since their album, “Gigatron Supreme,” released earlier this year.

There isn’t really anything special about the single as Eddie Vedder and the rest of the group are not pushing any boundaries with this relatively mellow track. That said, the guitar solo toward the end of the track makes it worth listening to once or twice.

“Before” by James Blake

James Blake is back with a four-song EP. On his first project since “Assume Form” in 2019, Blake doesn’t bring anything new to his sound. Sticking with the same high-pitched vocals and electric-esque instrumentals, “Before” sounds similar to much of his past music. However, “Do You Ever” does bring a more upbeat vibe to his normally "sad-boi-hours" sound.

"Let Me Love You Like a Woman" by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her newest album since “Norman F**king Rockwell,” and “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” is likely the first single for her imminent album. If that’s the case and this track sounds anything like the rest, then Del Rey’s new album should be a nice follow-up to last year’s grammy-nominated album.

“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” plays on her soothing vocals and a smooth piano instrumental, something reminiscent of “Born to Die” or “California.”

