New Music Monday: Rock out midterm stress

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on our world, sometimes it’s nice to just have a break and rock out. Take a break this week from midterm stress or pent up COVID-19 aggression and enjoy some new music from some hard rock artists. This week’s New Music Monday features a few albums from various rock artists, as well as three singles by Of Mice and Men.
“Detroit Stories” by Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper’s newest album “Detroit Stories” exudes the singer’s Motor City roots. Created in Detroit with Wayne Kramer, Mark Warner, Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, Steve Hunter, Joe Bonamassa and the Alice Cooper Band, the album is a wonderful arrangement of different unique riffs. Songs like “Go Man Go” and “$1000 High Heel Shoes” sound a bit different from Alice Cooper’s more famous and heavier songs like “Poison” and “Feed My Frankenstein,” but considering those songs came out over a decade ago, I think it’s safe to assume that change is good.
“NIRATIAS” by Chevelle
Chevelle’s newest album “NIRATIAS” pushes the boundaries of hard rock. The album focuses on simulation theory, space travel and wild technology. The album “NIRATIAS” is actually an acronym meaning: “Nothing is real and this is a simulation.” The band was amidst writing the album when COVID-19 hit, and said they gained inspiration for the album's focus from what seemed like an unreal, real-life situation. With standout songs like “Self Destructor” and “Remember When,” one can escape today’s reality for a moment while listening to this album.
“Timeless” by Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men’s newest three singles are very similar to their other music, and that’s a good thing. Like some other artists, Of Mice and Men have found ways to share their music during COVID-19. The band thought it would be better to release the singles instead of a full album so that their fans could have quicker access to their music. Thank goodness for that because the songs “Obsolete” and “Timeless” have a heavy sound that is almost impossible to forget, and will have you jamming all day to the music in your head.