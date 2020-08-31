New Music Mondays: Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Ty Dolla $ign

This week’s New Music Monday highlights Katy Perry, Jaden’s vibey mixtape, a summer jam from Calvin Harris and The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign’s song featuring Nicki Minaj.
To hear additional handpicked releases from this week, including tracks from Selena Gomez, Girl in Red, Russ and Kehlani, check out @kansaneditor on Spotify.
“Smile” by Katy Perry
Perry’s sixth studio album is intended to make you do exactly what the title suggests. Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom gave birth to a baby girl — Daisy — on Aug. 26, just two days before “Smile” was released. Perry’s album features 12 songs that emphasize empowerment and optimism through adversity.
Perry said to CBS News that she began writing the album when she was in her darkest place, and hopes her music will help others struggling with depression. Perry also said in an interview with NPR her record is full of “hopefulness and resilience and joy,” which is evident in her upbeat tone throughout the album.
It’s been 10 years since Perry’s second studio album “Teenage Dream” received massive success. Since then, she’s become a household name. While it’s evident Perry has matured as a pop artist since the “California Gurls” phenomenon, her latest album persists in delivering a fresh lineup of songs with the classic Katy touch we are all familiar with.
Writer’s picks: “What Makes A Woman” and “Cry About It Later”
“CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3” by Jaden
Jaden (formerly known as Jaden Smith) debuted the third installment to his “Cool Tape” series, including 17 alternative hip-hop beats. His mixtape is a follow-up to “Cool Tape Volume 2,” released in 2014.
It’s been a year since the 22-year-old artist released his studio album, “ERYS,” which featured artists like Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi as well as Jaden’s sister, Willow.
Jaden collaborated with his longtime friend Justin Bieber in a catchy love song called “Falling For You” for “CTV3.” It’s also been 11 years since the release of Bieber’s first collaboration with Jaden, “Never Say Never,” which reached number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100. Nostalgic, huh?
Jaden has quite the talent for nailing a perfect blend of electronic and rap on his album, and it's clear he isn’t afraid to explore a variety of genres. The contrast between the beachy energy in “LUCY!” and the Lo-fi aesthetic of “The Birth of SYRE” is a prime example of how Jaden navigates seamlessly through multiple styles of music.
Writer’s picks: “Photograph” and “Young In Love”
“Over Now” by Calvin Harris (with The Weeknd)
Harris is notorious for music that gives the listener infinite summer vibes. The Scottish DJ’s new smooth, R&B single “Over Now” with The Weeknd did not fail to rekindle that summer feeling as the season wraps up. This is The Weeknd’s first appearance since his studio album “After Hours” was released in March after “Blinding Lights” broke radio history.
“Expensive” by Ty Dolla $ign (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign is joined by rap queen Nicki Minaj in his new track about Beemers, Benzes and diamond tennis necklaces. Ty Dolla $ign knew he wanted a female to be featured on the song, and Nicki was “the only voice” he could hear on it, he said in a press release. This new summer track comes after Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “Hot Girl Summer” featured Ty Dolla $ign and Minaj last summer, proving that this duo continues to churn out hits.