You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

New Music Mondays: Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Ty Dolla $ign

NMM Graphic

"New Music Mondays" is a column that highlights recently dropped music from prominent artists.

 Gavin Wade/UDK

This week’s New Music Monday highlights Katy Perry, Jaden’s vibey mixtape, a summer jam from Calvin Harris and The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign’s song featuring Nicki Minaj.

To hear additional handpicked releases from this week, including tracks from Selena Gomez, Girl in Red, Russ and Kehlani, check out @kansaneditor on Spotify

“Smile” by Katy Perry

Perry’s sixth studio album is intended to make you do exactly what the title suggests. Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom gave birth to a baby girl — Daisy — on Aug. 26, just two days before “Smile” was released. Perry’s album features 12 songs that emphasize empowerment and optimism through adversity.

Perry said to CBS News that she began writing the album when she was in her darkest place, and hopes her music will help others struggling with depression. Perry also said in an interview with NPR her record is full of “hopefulness and resilience and joy,” which is evident in her upbeat tone throughout the album.

It’s been 10 years since Perry’s second studio album “Teenage Dream” received massive success. Since then, she’s become a household name. While it’s evident Perry has matured as a pop artist since the “California Gurls” phenomenon, her latest album persists in delivering a fresh lineup of songs with the classic Katy touch we are all familiar with. 

Writer’s picks: “What Makes A Woman” and “Cry About It Later”

“CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3” by Jaden

Jaden (formerly known as Jaden Smith) debuted the third installment to his “Cool Tape” series, including 17 alternative hip-hop beats. His mixtape is a follow-up to “Cool Tape Volume 2,” released in 2014.

It’s been a year since the 22-year-old artist released his studio album, “ERYS,” which featured artists like Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi as well as Jaden’s sister, Willow.

Jaden collaborated with his longtime friend Justin Bieber in a catchy love song called “Falling For You” for “CTV3.” It’s also been 11 years since the release of Bieber’s first collaboration with Jaden, “Never Say Never,” which reached number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100. Nostalgic, huh?

Jaden has quite the talent for nailing a perfect blend of electronic and rap on his album, and it's clear he isn’t afraid to explore a variety of genres. The contrast between the beachy energy in “LUCY!” and the Lo-fi aesthetic of “The Birth of SYRE” is a prime example of how Jaden navigates seamlessly through multiple styles of music. 

Writer’s picks: “Photograph” and “Young In Love”

“Over Now” by Calvin Harris (with The Weeknd)

Harris is notorious for music that gives the listener infinite summer vibes. The Scottish DJ’s new smooth, R&B single “Over Now” with The Weeknd did not fail to rekindle that summer feeling as the season wraps up. This is The Weeknd’s first appearance since his studio album “After Hours” was released in March after “Blinding Lights” broke radio history

“Expensive” by Ty Dolla $ign (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign is joined by rap queen Nicki Minaj in his new track about Beemers, Benzes and diamond tennis necklaces. Ty Dolla $ign knew he wanted a female to be featured on the song, and Nicki was “the only voice” he could hear on it, he said in a press release. This new summer track comes after Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “Hot Girl Summer” featured Ty Dolla $ign and Minaj last summer, proving that this duo continues to churn out hits. 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad