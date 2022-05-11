 Skip to main content
No, you're not dying of a panic attack

I’m okay, I’m okay, I’m okay, you keep telling yourself. You walk in circles, shaking your hands back in forth, hoping to regain control of something, anything. Your heartbeat feels thick and heavy, like it’s scraping at the inside of your body, looking for a way to beat right out of your chest. Your palms are sweaty, and you’re noticeably shaking. I’m okay, I’m okay.

Warmth overtakes your body. Not the kind that feels like home, instead it feels like you’re burning, melting into oblivion, your whole body ready to break at a moments notice. And when did you start crying? You can’t even remember. I’m okay. Panic overwhelms your ability to concentrate on anything but the anxious thoughts thrashing at the surface of your brain, seconds from erupting into a full blown panic attack.

But you’re not dying. I promise, you’re not dying.

What is a panic attack? 

Panic attacks are far more than a freak out or a breakdown. If you’ve never had one, you wouldn’t understand. And if you don’t know if you’ve had one, you haven’t.

In technical terms, a panic attack is a “sudden episode of intense fear that triggers severe physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause.”

What are the symptoms of a panic attack?

Panic attack symptoms aren’t black and white; they often differ from person to person. Here are few ways students at the University of Kansas experience panic attacks:

  • Bella Latorella (Junior): “I feel as if I can’t breathe and my lungs are closing.”
  • Abby Vossen (Freshman): “I feel like I’m not in my body, and I’m living in a dream.”
  • Maddie Elliott (Senior): “Usually I get really hot and sweaty, my heart beats really fast, and I feel like I can’t breathe.”
  • Skylar Rosner (Junior): “My heart is pounding, sometimes my vision goes black, my hands and voice shake, and I feel like I’m dying.”

What are ways to cope with a panic attack? 

Just as everyone experiences panic attacks differently, everyone has different coping strategies as well. You have to find what’s best for you. 

“I often just need alone time and need to be somewhere safe and calm,” Junior Anna Avery says. “I also have used techniques to ground myself, focusing on what I hear, see, and feel.”

Grounding techniques are common for victims of panic attacks. Because many people feel an out of body experience when they’re having an attack, finding physical things to ground you can bring you back into your body. Some people run cool or warm water over their hands and face, while others try focusing on taking deep breaths. 

Counseling can also be a great way to help you find new ways to coach yourself through these challenges.

Michelle Worley, a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, says that, oftentimes, students don’t feel they don’t have the time or money to reach out to a professional. However, she reveals, “There are many practices in the KC Metro who offer discounted rate therapy.” This includes her practice, Great Oaks Therapy Center.  

 Talking to a mental health professional, like a therapist or psychologist, can help people identify their panic attack triggers. And the hope is that by identifying these triggers, you’ll respond differently to the attacks, and they’ll decrease over time and ultimately stop. 

A panic attack isn’t life-threatening. It won’t kill you. You’re not dying. But that’s not to say the sudden, intense fear that rushes over your body isn’t scary. But it is manageable.

Just keep reminding yourself, I’m okay.

