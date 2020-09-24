You have permission to edit this article.
Out and About provides group support to LGBTQ+ students on and off Campus

Out and About

The Out & About group, created by CAPS, provides support for LGBTQ+ KU students led by mental health peer educators. 

 Contributed by Out & About.

Counseling and Psychological Services created a support group led by mental health peer educators for LGBTQ+ KU students called Out and About.

Out and About is a support group for LGBTQ+ KU students. The leaders, KU students Emily Doffing and Mariah Sibley, took over leading the group this year when the founders graduated last spring.

Sibley says Out and About is a safe space for students.

“We felt that the queer community needed extra support during these times,” Sibley, a senior from Hutchinson says. “With social distancing, it gets hard to feel like you’re a part of something.”

Out and About is meant for students that identify as LGBTQ+ who are seeking a community of support. Sibley, who is majoring in psychology and English, says some students may not have an accepting home life, which can be difficult if they are taking classes remotely.

“I am a part of the LGBTQ+ community and I think it’s really important that there are enough resources for people during this pandemic,” Sibley says.

Every semester, each Out and About meeting has different topics. This semester, topics span from coping mechanisms to not holding oneself to heterosexual standards to LGBTQ+ representation in media. 

Doffing, a senior from Wichita majoring in psychology, says it is important to start conversations where people can share stories from the LGBTQ+ community.

“We came up with [talking about LGBTQ+] representation in the media by just talking about our interests,” Doffing says. “We talked about how there are misconceptions presented in the media and that having someone who is like you gives power to the community.”

Doffing says Out and About serves as a connection between CAPS and KU peers. As mental health peer educators, Doffing says, they understand what it is like to be a student amid a global pandemic.

“[Talking to a mental health peer educator] can be a lot less daunting and stigmatizing step to take,” Doffing says. “We want to show that everyone has a place to share their feelings.”

At the beginning of each meeting, members are to share one thing they wish could have gone better for that week, and another thing they are looking forward to.

Sibley says it is important to establish trust with the members and that is the goal for the initial icebreakers for each meeting.

“It’s so everyone knows they aren’t alone in anything they may be feeling,” Sibley says.

Sibley also says it is to maintain a feeling of hope for the upcoming week.

“I feel that hope is very important in times like these,” Sibley says. “It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel that we all need to keep looking forward to.”

Out and About meets every other Wednesday via Zoom. Potential new members are to email Sibley via kuoutandabout@gmail.com with questions and information regarding Zoom meetings.

