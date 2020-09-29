'Paw Pals' zine at Wonder Fair captures downtown cats' conversations.

Lawrence locals are quite familiar with the array of cats on Massachusetts Street Wonder Fair has the orange tomcat Dave, Chardonnay listens to records at Love Garden Sounds, the Raven Book Store has Dashiell and Ngaio, and Dinah-Mite lives at the Dusty Bookshelf. Most people just think of them as adorable employees, but 10-year-old Lorelei Dunn wanted to feature them in a zine.
Lorelei wrote and illustrated her zine: “Paw Pals.” According to the Milwaukee Zine Festival, a zine is defined as a “magazine-like” self-publication. Zines can be about anything from politics to humor to art, but Lorelei’s zine details letters between the cats from the shops on Massachusetts Street.
“They kind of inspired me,” Lorelei says. “I really liked going downtown to see all the cats, and I just had an idea of what if they were communicating to each other.”
After she made the zine, Lorelei showed her work to the shops whose cats she wrote about. When bringing it to Wonder Fair, she hoped they might sell it because they feature local artists.
“I asked if [Wonder Fair] would sell it, and then they did,” Lorelei says. “Then I took it to Raven [Book Store], which was a surprise that they asked me if they could sell it.”
Lorelei’s zine is for sale at both stores for $3. Shortly following Lorelei’s zine debut, her little sister Mira also created a zine that is being sold at Wonder Fair. Mira’s zine is titled “Flowers From My Yard” and is a collection of drawings of flowers from her yard at home.
“I was surprised that they started doing it,” says Rebecca Dunn, Lorelei’s mother. “But, I think we've had more time to make things that we probably wouldn't have. They've been making a lot of art lately, which is kind of neat, despite having to be stuck home all the time.”
At Wonder Fair, Lorelei sells the zines for store credit, but at the Raven Book Store, owner Danny Caine purchased 50 copies of “Paw Pals” in advance to sell at his store.
“One thing I like about Lorelei’s zine is it's really funny, and it plays into her sense of humor really well,” Caine says. “It seems like it's from a 10-year-old kid in the best possible way. This is just a really clever kid, and it's a joyful thing to read that.”
Unlike at Wonder Fair, “Paw Pals” is the only zine for sale at the Raven Bookstore that isn’t written by Caine. In the past, Caine has written zines with more serious, informative tones such as “How to Resist Amazon and Why” and “Save the USPS,” but he also wrote the lighthearted “The Sound and the Purry,”which is a book “written” by the store’s resident cat Dashiell.
“If we're known as a place that sells either these little political pamphlet zines, or funny cat zines, that's fine with me,” Caine says. “I think that's kind of becoming part of our brand and of course, Lorelei’s zine is a perfect fit.”
The Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity at the University of Kansas, has several ways for anyone to get involved in creating zines. They are hosting a Virtual Zine Club bi-weekly for anyone to tune-in and create zines. According to their website, zines are a really accessible way for anyone to express themselves where they might otherwise not be heard.
“[Zines are] kind of a punk thing,” Cain says. “This 10-year-old kid has something for sale at the Raven Book Store because she made a zine.”