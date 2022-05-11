Q&A with Mary Klayder; 57 study abroad programs and counting

Professor Mary Klayder has over 80 five-star reviews on RateMyProfessors.com. Dr. Klayder, Director of Undergraduate Studies, English professor and University Honors Lecturer, has given hundreds of students the chance to study abroad with her guided but independent approach to learning in Costa Rica or the U.K.
Before taking students abroad 57 times, Dr. Klayder grew up in humble northeastern Oklahoma, but moved to Kansas in high school, continuing her education at the University of Kansas. Her Bachelor of Arts in Art History and her Ph.D. in English have led to the creation of The Travel Writing and Costa Rica, London Review, and British Summer Institute (BSI) study abroad programs.
What makes Dr. Klayder and her study abroad programs worthy of over 80 five-star reviews? I had the honor of sitting down for a chat with her to get to the bottom of it.
Why did you choose your specific degree paths?
- I was originally going to pursue Fine Arts because I have always loved to read, write and draw, but at the time you could not double major with a Fine Arts degree. Art history allowed me to continue reading and pursuing intellectual growth.
How did you make the most of your time at KU as a student?
- I took all the classes I wanted to take, as well as a variety of classes during each semester as an undergraduate. When I was receiving my undergraduate degree, your tuition was based on 12 credit hours, and once you reached your 12 hours, you could take as many hours as you wanted for no extra cost. I tried many different things, but art history and English were the center of my education.
Why did you want to create week-long programs, in addition to a month-long program?
- I wanted to create short-term study abroad programs for those who could not afford either the month-long BSI program or could not fit study abroad into their schedule. There has never been a year where the London Review did not reach quota, or exceed it, since its inception in 1998. I was originally supposed to take 12 students, but took about 26 by 2003, which worked out because we were able to accommodate the housing needs of the program.
Do you have a personal tie to any of your study abroad programs?
- I worked with KU to plan the Costa Rica program in 2004, because my children are from Costa Rica. A short winter break program was a new concept, so I took my children on a practice run of this interdisciplinary travel writing program in 2005. It started with 14 students in 2006, and now approximately 25 students sign up to learn about Costa Rica’s politics and culture.
What makes traveling for study abroad unique?
- I do not feel rushed when traveling for study abroad, versus traveling with my husband and children. At this point, I don’t feel like London is a tourist city for me, because I like to go back to my favorite places and maybe walk around a neighborhood I haven’t been to for a while. In certain ways, I don’t care as much about making it new anymore. Instead, I like to observe how the students explore and grow. Most students take the class for their English credit and do not expect the experience to be transformative.
How do you provide a transformative experience for your students?
- I will try to nudge students in the right direction when they try to do 17 things in one day. Remembering the time frame can be difficult, and I try to never say no, because it is ultimately your experience. I will ask what is most important to students, because you will most likely not be able to do everything you want to do during a short study abroad.
What makes your programs stand out?
- My programs are very structured compared to other faculty-led programs. I find students love having a lot of flexibility to explore, particularly during the last two days. I build two completely free days into the end, when people have adapted to their surroundings and can get around by themselves.
You have close relationships with your alumni. Why are those relationships important to you?
- I have watched my alumni grow up, and it’s really amazing to have been able to stay in touch and watch them educate and support other students. I’m pretty good at seeing people’s abilities, and it’s been fun watching them become what they want to be.
How have your study abroad experiences been different since the COVID-19 pandemic?
- I like to form great connections with students, and that has been hard over Zoom, so I am glad to be back doing these study abroad programs. A lot of families hesitate to send their kids abroad, but I decided to go ahead with these programs, because I think the more isolated we get, the more isolated we’ll stay. I have a big responsibility to pay attention to COVID testing and health. I usually go to Portobello Road and then Covent Garden on the last day of the London Review, but instead I was mostly counting COVID test negatives this year. This summer, I will be taking a lot of at-home tests with me on the BSI program to try to keep people healthy.
How have you built your confidence, especially in group settings?
- Over the years, I have become more outgoing and I feel more comfortable in the classroom than I do in any other form of public speaking. I think confidence comes when you’re in a situation that you feel like you can do the work well. When I taught junior high, I learned that I had to believe in myself first, before the students will truly believe in you. I just got a letter from the person I taught in 8th grade more than 30 years ago. I also have high expectations of connection and commitment not to make it hard, but because I want the students to learn and grow.
How do you know when it will be time to stop leading study abroad experiences?
- I don’t know. I have an easier time during the London Review, because I can take breaks at the hotel if needed. We will see how traveling around for a month during BSI goes this summer. I have collaborated with my wonderful colleagues to make sure the Costa Rica and the London Review programs will continue when it comes time for me to step down.