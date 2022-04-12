Quick Q with a Creative: Anna St. Pierre

Anna St. Pierre, a senior music therapy major from Elsberry, Missouri, started a small business selling homemade scrunchies her freshman year of college, which began soaring only a couple months after she launched it. Now as a senior, St. Pierre reflects on her small business journey, now having sold about 2,200 scrunchies.
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO MAKE SCRUNCHIES WHEN I GOT TO COLLEGE was being hit left and right with new trends I’d never even heard of. Whatever is popular in fashion and style usually takes a while to spread to rural areas, so I got to college and all my friends had scrunchies and I was like “what are those? I saw those in movies in the ‘90s.”
I WENT TO TARGET TO BUY SOME soon after and realized they were expensive, considering the lower quality that they were and the fabrics they were using. I went home thinking how much better I could make scrunchies than the ones sold in stores.
AT FIRST I THOUGHT THIS IS TOO DIFFICULT, but my mom pushed me to keep going and I got the hang of it.
IT WAS A TEDIOUS PROCESS TO MAKE THEM and then it was more of a tedious process to make them look good. I didn’t have much experience on the sewing machine. My mom taught me years ago and we made little projects that girls might make for fun but I had never worked to make something look very high quality or presentable. I had to experiment with materials, stitching and figuring out cost analysis.
I STARTED OFF BY MAKING SCRUNCHIES FOR MY FRIENDS, but then their friends started seeing them wearing my work and asking for scrunchies too. Word of mouth was how people heard about my business at first and how I got my first official orders.
I DID WONDER WHAT OTHERS WOULD THINK ABOUT ME starting a small business, but I knew what I was doing was the right step. It’s always scary to put yourself out there, and I think it’s applicable to anything these days, even posting a picture on social media.
MY BUSINESS TOOK OFF AFTER THREE MONTHS. I remember I spent so many nights in my dorm by myself sewing until my fingers were sore. I had so many orders, and I had people in my life come up and say “wow I didn’t imagine you would be doing so well,” so it was just motivation to keep going. There were days when I would get up at 7, go to class, be in class until 5 or 6, get back, start homework, finish homework and sew until I couldn’t stay awake.
IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT TO KEEP UP WITH THE BUSINESS AND SCHOOL and I never want to take my education for granted because that is what I am at KU for.
I HAVE SOLD NEARLY 1,400 SCRUNCHIES on my website since 2020, but I sold around 500 in the early days of my business before I utilized a website. I have been really lucky to receive custom orders from weddings and sororities, and I’ve made around 300 scrunchies for special events like that. So in total, that adds up to about 2,200 scrunchies.
MY BEST SALES WERE DURING THE PANDEMIC because of the push to support small businesses, which was motivating. The business also provided me a creative outlet to pour myself into and see a lot coming from that financially as well.
I THINK PEOPLE KIND OF EXPECT ME TO BE LIKE AMAZON so that can cause some interesting situations. Like you wouldn’t send an Amazon seller a DM saying, “Hey, I need this by tomorrow. Can I pay you $4 for it,” or “Hey, I know this is last minute but I need 12 of these before 4 p.m. today for a party.
I HAVEN’T BEEN VERY ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR MY WEBSITE the past few months and that has a lot to do with my mental health. I have been struggling with juggling the business when I am not feeling my best because when you aren’t doing well mentally, it can be hard to pour more energy into something.
IT’S PRETTY FUN SEEING PEOPLE WEAR YOUR WORK especially when you don’t know each other, but you pass them and they have a piece of your work on their wrist.