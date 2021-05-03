You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Quick Q with a creative: Wanwan Tsai

  • Comments
Wanwan Tsai

Wanwan Tsai, a Lawrence based Chinese classical dance instructor, is seen performing in front of Strong Hall.

 Contributed photo.

Wanwan Tsai is a Lawrence based classical Chinese dance instructor. She has taught classes at the Lawrence Arts Center and at KU for the Chinese dance club and has performed for multiple local festivals and celebrations. She focuses on traditional folk dances from different Chinese ethnic groups.

I STARTED DANCING WHEN I WAS ABOUT FIVE YEARS OLD. I think I always wanted to be a dancer when I was younger.

YOU REALLY HAVE TO WATCH THE DANCE SHOW AND EXPERIENCE IT just to know what it is. It’s just hard to describe. It’s connected to so many things like martial arts and Chinese kung fu, but it’s not exactly kung fu. You have to really see the dance to experience it.

I WANT TO SHARE IT WITH EVERYONE, not just Chinese and American [people]. I just think it's very important because there are different things and different expectations and they have their own characters. It’s really really fun.

I REALLY LOVE THIS. I love what I'm doing, so I really want to teach and share this with people. I think that is the important thing.

FOR CHINESE PEOPLE, IT'S REALLY IMPORTANT FOR THEM TO FIND SOMETHING that they feel is connected to their own culture.

I HOPE THERE ARE MORE CHANCES FOR CHINESE ARTISTS TO COME TO AMERICA TO DO STUFF. I really would like to see more American people to go and watch [Chinese dance] because last time I was in Boston, I watched the show from the Chinese National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, but 90% of the audience was Chinese. 

WHEN WE ARE DOING THIS DANCE WE'RE ONLY FOCUSING ON THIS. It is just a really nice feeling. I train myself every day, and that just makes my day more meaningful.

I REALLY LIKE HOW [CHINESE DANCE] MOVES WITH THE MUSIC. Chinese dance music is usually pretty different and special because you have so many instruments that are only used in Chinese music

GO WATCH A CLASSICAL CHINESE DANCE OR WATCH A DANCE SHOW, or go to a Chinese dance class. That is how you will know more things and also know more about other people's culture and history. I think it is really important to go and see it with your own eyes. 

I WOULD JUST LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW MORE about Chinese dance and understand our culture better.

Tags

Recommended for you

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester.

Guy: Maybe she's dead.

Girl: Or studying abroad.

Girl: They're like oil and water.

Guy: Wow, you're so good with analogies. 

 