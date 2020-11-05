Raven Book Store hosts conversation with Ladybird owner over 'Ladybird, Collected'

“I still feel really nervous about it, that it even exists at all,” said Meg Heriford, owner of Ladybird Diner, about her new book “Ladybird, Collected.”
On Monday, Heriford live-streamed a conversation with Danny Caine, owner of the Raven Book Store, centering around why she wrote her new book and her free lunch program.
Since March, Heriford has been giving away meals to the Lawrence community to help with food insecurity as a result of the pandemic. “Ladybird, Collected” was a way for Heriford to raise more money, so she could continue to fund the meals.
100% of the proceeds of “Ladybird, Collected” will go to help support the Ladybird Diner's Free Lunch Program.
“People want to know how to help right now,” Heriford said. “It’s tricky because we can’t gather, we can’t do this the way we’ve always done, which is to say link arms physically, and get together in a room and find a way to address the greatest need that's in front of us. So finding a way to do this in a virtual context has been really surprising to me to see how many of Ladybird’s supporters care that total strangers get enough to eat.”
Caine added a donation feature to the livestream, and although it was not the purpose of the livestream, Heriford and Caine were able to raise over $500 from audience donations. The money from these donations will go straight to the free lunch program, and each of the meals costs $5 to make.
Heriford wants to be able to give people a choice of what kind of food they get, so they usually provide about two lunch options per day.
“I really like the idea of people being able to decide which option they want, or how many of each thing they want that day,” Heriford said. “We’re not in any way trying to police hunger or tell people how much of a thing they can take.”
One comment Caine had was that Heriford is a “terrible capitalist” because she is taking her profits and putting them back into the community, when most people would pocket the extra money. Before the pandemic, Heriford would donate extra revenue to nonprofits, but in March, it turned into the free lunch program.
“It felt so much better to use that place [Ladybird Diner] as a way to cycle money back out into the community, than to hoard it,” Heriford said. “This transition into feeding people and really prioritizing food security in the middle of a pandemic felt like exactly what I was supposed to be doing — and not a far cry from what I had been doing before.”
Caine, a small business owner himself, is also an active member in advocating for and giving back to his community. During their conversation, Heriford and Caine talked about what it has been like as a small business owner in a pandemic and their duties to the community.
"I didn’t go into 2020 thinking, ‘I’m about to make a lot of really important public health decisions for my staff and my customers,'" Caine said. “But so much of the leadership of this crisis is falling on the small business community.”
One of the difficult choices Heriford made was to shut down the diner, until it is safer to reopen.
“It does feel heavy to be considering people’s lives and their long-term health,” Heriford said. “I think it’s important for us to be setting the tone of how to modify expectations.”
Each purchase of “Ladybird, Collected” can fund four meals for the free lunch program, and people can donate money directly on the Ladybird website. Heriford gives away about 200 meals per day.
“I don’t have any illusions about us potentially being one of the casualties this year. That could be a thing,” Heriford said. “My only thought for the last few months has been ‘if we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down swinging.' We’re going to go down like this: feeding as many people as we can, who would otherwise not have access to these meals.”