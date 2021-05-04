You have permission to edit this article.
Studying for finals? Let CHALK provide your tunes

CHALK finals playlist

To help with your studying needs, check out CHALK's collaborative finals playlist.

 Illustration by Sarah Wright/UDK

As the end of the spring semester approaches, due dates and finals are just around the corner. One solution to concentrating on getting assignments done and turned in is queueing up a playlist to listen to while you study. 

Whether upbeat or slow music is your go-to while studying, CHALK has compiled a playlist of music that will help push through that end of semester burnout.

“Motive” by Ariana Grande ft. Doja Cat

If you’re someone who struggles to find the energy to even sit down and open your laptop or textbook, this pop anthem will inspire you to take the first step in making a game plan for staying organized with your work. 

“Loungin’” by Kid Tarô

This beat from Kid Tarô is enough to get your homework mentality switched on. For people who prefer sounds rather than words in music, this song creates a chill atmosphere with no distractions.

“1950” by King Princess

Whether you’re writing an essay or posting on a discussion board, this acoustic pop song makes you forget about the tedious writing ahead and, instead, makes you feel like you’re on a road trip with friends.

“Island in the Sun” by Weezer

This early 2000s throwback keeps the relaxing and chill environment that you need to focus on your workload. It also makes you feel like you’re on the beach, enjoying a summer day, instead of reviewing that Quizlet again.

“I’m so tired...” Lauv ft. Troye Sivan

Burnout is a normal experience as the semester reaches its end, especially from another semester of working remotely. The chorus in this song will uplift your spirits and keep you pushing forward.

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Trying to catch up on assignments can be stressful. This hit by The Beatles takes you on a journey as you work tirelessly on your homework, and helps you envision yourself enjoying a spring day at the park with your friends.

“I Know A Place” by MUNA

Whether you’re planning on working on homework or studying, it’s important to give yourself some time to take a break and reenergize your brain. This bop will make you want to get up and move around to regain the energy and the motivation to keep working.

“Under Pressure” By Queen ft. David Bowie

I know, I know, ironic. With deadlines approaching, this song reminds you to keep going and that you’re almost at that finish line.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

This song will help keep up your motivation once you reach that mid-session burnout and want to pick up your phone instead.

“Life Goes On” by BTS

The soft melody in this track is enough to keep you focused. The lyrics will remind you that everything will be fine at the end of the day and that you’ve worked hard throughout this semester. Even though some might not understand the language, a big takeaway from this song is to take a deep breath and not stress too much.

“I Am” by Yung Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli

If you’re struggling with bringing your grades up as the semester comes to a close, Yung Baby Tate will give you that confidence boost you need to finish those assignments and end the semester on a high note.

“Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon

The soft and silky vocals of this song will keep that chill ambiance going as you work to finish your assignment or study goals. Turn this song on and you’re guaranteed to get things done.

“Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco

Not only does this song have a catchy tune, but it also reminds you of the hard work you’ve done and to call your mom to share your accomplishments. 

