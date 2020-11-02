You have permission to edit this article.
SUA throws socially distanced costume contest to celebrate Halloween

SUA Event Dancing.jpg

A group of students dance on the lawn in front of the Daisy Hill Commons, during a Halloween themed event organized by Student Union Activities. 

 Lourdes Kalusha-Aguirre/CHALK

Halloween occurred this year under especially unique circumstances: there was a full blue moon glooming over earth, it took place on a weekend night, and was an extra hour long because of daylight savings.

However, Halloween this year also happened during a pandemic. 

In an effort to provide students with a fun and safe celebration, Student Union Activities (SUA) hosted a socially distanced dance party and costume contest on Daisy Hill Friday night, Oct. 30. 

The event was decked with a dance floor, DJ, fog machine, lights, snacks and free SUA merch. 

“We’ve been trying to spice up the entertainment,” says senior Mary Bisbee, director of finance and partnerships for SUA. 

SUA Event Plexiglas.jpg

Members of Student Union Activities talk to students on Daisy Hill behind a Plexiglas barrier.

SUA hosts Friday night events every week on Daisy Hill. By attending events and getting your SUA card punched, each student has the opportunity to win a grand prize at the end of the semester. 

“The first year experience is so important to students,” says junior Brendan Falen, the Friday night events coordinator for SUA. “Something that’s fun, safe, entertaining and community-building is very important.” 

The event began at 7 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. There were about 20 participants throughout the night. 

The costume contest is being judged through Instagram polls, and the winner will not be announced until later this week. The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. 

SUA Event Costume.jpg

Students pose while a member of Student Activities takes a photo during a Halloween themed event on Daisy Hill. 

Friends Jolie Barnhart, a sophomore who was dressed as cupid, and Grace Schilling, a senior who wore her best space bandit costume, were some of the contestants of the event. 

Barnhart and Schilling said that they had been planning on attending this event all week because they knew there wouldn’t be many safe options during the weekend. 

Another participant, freshman Nora Stoy, was suited up in a unicorn onesie. Stoy says her favorite part of the night was the dance floor. 

This Friday, Nov. 6, students can look forward to a craft grab-and-go where SUA will have a table set up with craft supplies to take back to dorms. 

SUA will continue to host Friday night events next semester.

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad