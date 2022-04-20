The fall from glory of a big-time athlete

Rowing is an incomprehensibly painful sport. From the shoreline, it looks rhythmic and graceful, but in the boat it’s agony. Trust me, I would know.
There’s an anxious calm at the starting lineup of a race. Each boat points down the course at the finish line just over a mile away, about seven minutes. When the referee drops the start flag, you see two things happen: rowers press their legs into the footboards with all their strength, bringing the oar with them, and deep swirling indents being carved into the water. Each rower’s firm leg pressing into the footboards and pulling the oar sends the boat racing down the course.
In most sports, athletes conserve their energy for the final sprint at the end of the race. In rowing, the race starts and ends with a sprint. This means rowers are already exhausted by a minute in.
Each push of the legs increases the burn of lactic acid. It feels like lava is pouring into your quad muscles. Once the sprint is over, the boat drops in stroke rate, but rowers never lay off the power. Instead, the boat finds a new rhythm.
It’s at the start of the second sprint near the end of the race, where a rower finds the depths of their strength and endurance. Rowers always find another gear, more power, to give for their teammates in the boat pushing just as hard as they are.
Pain in athletics
Every athlete faces pain during their sport. Usually, they feel the pain of pushing their bodies to exhaustion to get stronger. With rowing, though, the pain of pushing your body is grueling and constant, surpassing any sport I’ve ever played, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse and track and field. This is what made it hard for me to recognize that I was pushing my body into an injury.
During a practice at the end of first semester, my freshman year is likely when I herniated my disk. I remember pulling at the end of a stroke on the rowing machine and feeling a sharp tweak in my back. The tweak immediately sent shooting shocks of agony down my nerves, towards my feet.
I knew I had really damaged my back when tiny body movements like tilting my head to the side became excruciating. Little movements would start up the electric waves down my leg each time.
I saw a doctor a few times over winter break to get my back in a stable place so I could at least sit. To me, maintaining my progress in rowing was more important than resting my back.
I didn’t have much time to recover either. As division-one athletics often requires, my winter break was shortened for training. At the beginning of January, I traveled back to Lawrence from my hometown, St. Louis. From there, the rowing team traveled to Tampa for winter training. Two weeks of two-a-day practices in the Florida heat.
Putting one’s body through two, three-hour practices a day for two weeks, while also being injured, is a recipe for disaster.
Two other aspects of rowing make injury difficult to manage. First, logistically, you’re in a boat, so it isn’t convenient to “tap out” of a practice miles away from a dock. An eight-person boat needs eight people to row it. There has to be someone to replace you, or the entire boat has to head in and row on the machines on land.
Second, norms of rowing culture frown upon standing up from a workout. Rowing workouts are grueling, and standing up is often equated to mental weakness or fear of the imminent pain that builds with each stroke. When I was injured, I didn’t want my teammates to think I was getting up because I wasn’t strong enough. So, I would complete the workouts even if my body told me to stop.
I continued to row through my injury for the remainder of my freshman year, through summer training and throughout my sophomore year. The week of spring break during my sophomore year, which for rowers is another weeklong training camp, I broke down. I was in an insurmountable amount of physical pain from my back, and my mental health was suffering because of it.
But the COVID-19 pandemic saved me. After our final practice of spring break training, we all walked into the locker room and read the most recent text on our phones. The Big 12 Conference canceled all sports due to rampant COVID-19 infection rates. That was the abrupt end of my second year of rowing.
With the many months at home quarantining, I had countless hours to talk with my parents and therapist about my mental and physical health. At first, I felt I had to continue rowing. I was pushing through hefty pain, but sports had been my entire life. After 12 years of basketball and three years of rowing, I had to call for it all to stop.
It took these countless conversations for me to decide that I must stop rowing. My injury was not healing. The impact of the hardships I faced was compromising my relationships, school and much more.
So, I decided to stop rowing.
Now two years later, I know I made the right decision.
Mental toughness and athletics
Athletes are taught from a young age about the importance of mental toughness. I’ve heard the phrase “there is no I in team” more times than I can remember. So, over time, we internalize that the success of the team surpasses the well-being of ourselves.
I now know that mental toughness is not shown by practicing 20 hours a week on a serious back injury. Instead, I was mentally tough when I advocated for my physical and mental health. I was mentally tough when I had to decide to end my athletic career. I had the difficult conversation with my coaches, team doctors and mental health professionals, so that I could medically disqualify from rowing and still maintain my athletic scholarship.
I am not saying athletes shouldn’t push through the aches and pains of sports. I had my fair share of playing basketball games on freshly rolled ankles or pulled muscles. I know how tiring it is to play three basketball games back-to-back.
But with this injury, I was steamrolling through warning signs for years – flashing red lights from my body telling me it had given me 100% and needed me to stop and rest.
Mental toughness can be shown in many more ways than the glory of big-time athletics. This is something I’ve reminded myself often as I moved on from rowing. Sometimes there is a better path, and sometimes “pushing through” isn’t going to get you there.