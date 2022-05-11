The truth about the body positivity movement

“i liked my body before i downloaded tik tok”
Sissy Sheridan, an 18-year-old model, actress and social media star, who has been consistently praised for her “body goals” online, tweeted this back in 2020.
An unfortunate, yet devastatingly relatable statement.
Finding someone who’s completely content with their physical appearance is a rarity that social media has nearly made impossible. The constant comparison online is inevitable. When most of your feed is taken over by seemingly perfect and skinny influencers, it’s easy to think, am I the only one who doesn’t look like that?
The Expectations
The media create unrealistic expectations for “ideal” beauty. A series of studies uncovered a direct correlation between the use of social media and negative body image and disordered eating. Researchers have found that 80% of American women feel dissatisfied with their bodies. And 81% of 10-year-old girls are afraid of becoming fat.
KU junior Dulani Hannadige explains, “Any visual based social media makes it extremely difficult to just exist in your body, because you’re being inundated by images that romanticize a thin body.”
In reality, while one-third of women in television are classified as underweight, only 5% of the population actually falls into that category. Mass media showcases an overrepresentation of skinny bodies, creating the expectation that most people have the “ideal body type” society has constructed – an untrue and damaging assumption.
Enter the body positivity movement.
The Roots
The body positivity movement started in the 1960s in New York with the fat liberation movement, a campaign for “the normalization of bigger bodies in society.” A second wave of fat activism happened in the 90s, when campaigners began appearing on TV, newspapers and magazines.
And the 2000s marked the first time plus size models began appearing in mainstream media. Most notably is the Dove “Real Beauty” Campaign.
The campaign was conceptualized after Dove executives conducted a study to learn about “women’s priorities and interests.” The study reported that only 2% of the women interviewed considered themselves beautiful. Dove attempted to change this by showcasing “real” women of all shapes, sizes and colors.
Then began a conversation about redefining beauty in media.
The Rise
Today, the body positivity movement has transformed into Instagram posts and TikTok videos, with influencers, such as Kira Lindner, rising to fame.
Lindner, a body positive influencer with nearly 500k followers on TikTok, reveals she never saw representation of her slightly bigger body type as a child, so she grew up thinking she was “abnormal” and her weight was something to “hide and fix.”
She started posting body positive content on social media to prove the opposite: “I work to show people that this body does exist, and it is beautiful and something to show off.
I had to fight through a lot of self-image problems alone, and it was really difficult. To know that I can be a friend to help others get through it and find the value and beauty in themselves is amazing.”
Influencers like Lindner are trying to normalize different types of bodies, steering their followers away from believing in society’s “skinny equals pretty” notion, and proving that confidence does not depend on a person’s appearance.
KU sophomore Victoria Cohen shares that the more she hears that people of all body sizes are beautiful, the easier it gets to accept her own body: “Social media has slowly started highlighting all types, and I think it’s creating a good image for younger girls, so they don’t have the same insecurities our generations have.”
Sienna Mae, an 18-year-old influencer, was one of the first body positive influencers to receive some traction online.
When I stumbled upon her content in 2020, she was a TikToker on the rise to fame. She was praised for her body-positivity content: showing the difference between what her “social media body” looked like – sucking in her stomach and hiding unwanted weight under high waisted shorts and good angles – and a real body, with cellulite, stomach rolls and body hair.
Social media has stolen our sense of reality. And it’s a reality that body positive influencers are trying to steal back. But of course, people aren’t making it easy.
The Fall
While many people praise Sienna Mae for her vulnerability and desire to showcase her flaws to millions of followers, some people take the opposite stance. On videos she posts about herself being active or working out, there’s a common comment spread across her platform: “If she loves her body, why’s she working out?”
Some people find it hypocritical to say they love their body, while simultaneously wanting to change it by losing weight – as if the desire to lose a couple pounds is synonymous with fat-shaming. Everyday Feminism wrote, “Having a goal for intentional fat loss is not body positive.” The article even goes as far as comparing intentional weight loss to an “act of warfare against your body that’s usually due to cultural conditioning against fatness.”
The Truth
Experts say this is not true. Loving your body while attempting to lose weight can be synonymous.
“The body positive movement and weight management are not completely opposing constructs,” says Kate Greenwell, the co-coordinator for the KU Weight Management Program.
She explains that figuring out if you’re healthy isn’t always easy, because – surprise! – skinny does not equal healthy: “We agree that healthy bodies come in variable sizes, and health status cannot be indicated by weight alone.”
Greenwell says this is why the KU Weight Management Program has shifted its focus away from weight and put a greater emphasis on lifestyle factors, such as “stress management, sleep prioritization, a nutritious diet and exercise.”
“When your weight begins to impact your health and/or the lifestyle you want to live, this is when our team can help,” she says.
She encourages regular visits to a primary care provider to get a wide range of lab work to test your blood, sugar, and cholesterol. It’s also important to be aware of your personal sleep, eating and exercise habits, as well as stress levels and water intake.
Derek Flanzraich, the founder and CEO of the health and wellness company, Greatist, understands the conflicting opinions on the movement: “Generally, I believe the body positive movement is a great thing. We need something extreme to counterbalance the traditional narrative that thinness is goodness. That said, being obese isn’t necessarily always ‘goodness’ either.
It's a fact that science says being overweight is bad for you—and there’s a danger that ‘body positivity’ can have a downside that drowns out genuine attempts to get healthier.”
Research shows obesity increases a person’s risk of medical concerns, such as heart disease, diabetes and strokes. A person is also at greater risk for digestive problems, sleep apnea, and certain cancers, some of which can be caused by high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels.
“Representation of all kinds makes it easier for people to be more comfortable in who they are… But if people want to get healthier, that should be beautiful, too,” Flanzraich says. “Improving and getting better is essentially the human condition. Getting ‘better’ never has to mean you weren’t good enough.”
The ‘why’ you want to lose weight is just as important as the ‘how,’ explains Flanzraich: “If losing weight is something you truly want for yourself (versus what you think others expect of you), it can be among the healthiest things out there.”
The subconscious desire to be thin because of what you see in the media should never be the reason you want to lose weight. If you desire to lose weight, it has to be for yourself, so you can live a healthy lifestyle for yourself. Or don’t lose weight. It’s up to you.
That is true acceptance. That is what the body positivity is about.
Amber Petty wrote it best in her article for Greatist: “True body positivity means you can do whatever you want with your body, as long as you do it with love.”