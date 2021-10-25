Two friends turn thrifting into a business, Sustain with Taste

Few 20-year-olds dress as cool as Skylar Helm and Bella Contreras of Kansas City, Missouri, and even fewer have cared as much about how they do it.
The stylish pair started the Kansas City-based vintage clothing company, Sustain With Taste, in 2020. While both grew up thrifting, the transition into reselling became more pressing with the rise of pandemic-induced isolation.
“We got really into the idea of reselling [secondhand clothes], less of like a hobby but something to do with our lives, that can make us feel productive and like we’re getting in touch with the people in the world around us,” Contreras said.
It’s almost impossible to put Sustain with Taste’s aesthetic into a neat box. The contents of their racks range from oversized t-shirts with cartoon characters to vibrant sweaters and delicate pink nightgowns. But unlike other vintage resale pop-ups, their prices remain reasonable and accessible to a wide range of people.
“We know that raising our prices would only benefit us, but ultimately it doesn’t line up with what we’re about,” Helm said.
On average, a vintage graphic shirt can cost anywhere from $10-150 on resale sites like Depop. In contrast, a shirt directly from a thrift store is around $5. The gentrification of thrifting is an imminent threat to low and middle-income communities who rely on secondhand stores, and adds additional barriers to accessible, sustainable fashion. For Contreras and Helm, the profit margin of reselling is less important than the ability to curate and share vintage clothing with their customers.
“We don’t want anyone to be paying that much,” Helm said.
“Especially when we didn’t pay that much for it, it feels like robbery,” Contreras said.
Long-lasting quality is another concern when considering a fast fashion purchase over a vintage piece.
“It wasn’t until I learned about fast fashion and [companies like] Forever 21’s role in fast fashion to connect it to ‘Oh, this is why these pieces look like that, this is why they’re so cheap,’” Helm said.
"Sixty-three percent of textile fibers made today are derived from petrochemicals," according to the Journal of Cleaner Production. The fibers and how they’re woven together are not made to last, rather, they’re built to fall apart and encourage a constant consumption of new clothes. According to the Clean Clothes Campaign, "60% of the 100 billion garments made in 2018 will end up in a landfill within a year," with the average American throwing away about 81 pounds of clothing every year.
“Once I started to think twice about clothes, I started to see the difference in fast fashion,” Contreras said. “The smallest things, like how chunky the collar is or the thread count, the single stitch, you can see the difference in how things were made throughout the years. The stuff from the 70s, 80s, 90s– it’s just way more quality.”
Yet newly-made, sustainable fashion also comes with a higher price tag. Fast fashion companies can keep their prices low by paying their workers less than a living wage, with some garment workers making only about $300 for every 60-70 hours of work. To pay their workers a reasonable wage and ensure the use of quality materials, sustainable companies must raise the average cost of an item, making some pieces inaccessible in terms of affordability.
“Not everyone can afford sustainable pieces like that, not everyone can spend $50 on one piece,” Helm said.
Shopping second hand is one way to bridge this gap. The “30 wear pledge” is another way to consume fast fashion in a more ethical way. This pledge suggests that if you can’t imagine wearing a piece of clothing 30 or more times, you shouldn’t purchase it. Buying fast fashion out of necessity is not nearly as detrimental as buying it in large quantities and discarding it whenever the trendiness of the item dies down.
Rather than offering a condensed collection of their products online, Sustain with Taste applies their community-centered mantra by focusing their efforts on pop-ups and fashion shows in the Kansas City area.
“We’re very into the smaller details and the physical part of it, like making a space people go in and feel comfortable in,” Helm said.
“It’s not so much about selling, but about the whole experience,” Contreras said.
Their fashion shows display not only their incredible closets, but also the level of care they offer to their models and customers alike.
“It was important for us for our models to feel like themselves while strutting down the runway so we held a fitting at my house and they got to pick out their own outfit out of our pieces,” Helm said. “We didn’t want them to be wearing something they felt uncomfortable in or not like themselves.”
While their present efforts focus on local events, the duo said a permanent brick-and-mortar location in Kansas City isn’t out of the question.
“It’s definitely an end goal for me. I want to have my own shop, I want to have a thrift store type of environment,” Helm said.
In the meantime, you can follow Sustain with Taste on Instagram and keep up to date with their future plans.