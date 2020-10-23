Van Go and Douglas County partner to create mural with high-needs youth

Douglas County has partnered with Van Go, a local art agency for underprivileged youth, to create a mural on an underpass on 31st Street.
The mural will celebrate the heritage of the Indigenous people and wildlife that have historical significance in the area, while also aiming to mitigate graffiti.
Rick Wright, the art director of Van Go, says the topic of the mural is important to the group because many of the young artists that they work with are Native American. They hope the mural will empower them and spread positivity in the area.
“[The mural] is a way for us to show the young people that we serve that they’re important,” Wright says.
In preparation of designing the mural, members of Van Go met with staff at the Baker Wetlands Discovery Center and Jimmy L. Beason II, a professor of American Indian Studies at Haskell University. The Baker Wetlands Discovery Center staff gave them knowledge about plants and wildlife that should be on the mural, while Beason provided them perspective and knowledge about Native American culture.
Beason specifically talked about Osage culture, because it is the tribe that is present on this territory. He believes it’s important to have this mural be historically accurate because there is a lack of knowledge about Native people in this country.
“A lot of K-12 public education doesn’t teach Native issues past the year 1900,” Beason says. “The majority of information most people get about indigenous people in this country is through pop culture or other mediums that are historically inaccurate.”
As for the design of the mural, Wright says it was mostly a collaboration between him and Mona Cliff, a local Native American artist and the wife of Beason.
“Because we are going to be putting up artwork, I think it was important for us to learn about the history and to try to be respectful to what we put up there,” Wright says.
Wright says that COVID-19 and weather restrictions have created various problems in the development of the mural. Usually they have everybody working on it at the same time but, due to the virus, they cut the team in half and rotate them out in groups of six.
According to its website, Van Go, founded in 1997, is an art-based social service agency that employs at-risk youth ages 14-24 to make public works of art that are sold in the community. The agency aims to provide them with job experience and real-world skills, along with other aid like mental health services and academic support.
Over the past 15 years, Van Go has made many different murals in the Lawrence area. Some of its past clients include Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Lawrence Public Library.
As of now, the mural is scheduled to be done by the end of October, but Wright says with the restrictions under COVID-19, it may not be completed until the end of 2020.