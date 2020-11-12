Verses on video: KU graduates debut poetry collections via livestream

The Raven Book Store livestreamed words of female empowerment with readings of debut poetry collections written by Alyse Bensel and Simone Savannah, both KU creative writing Ph.D. graduates.
The event was hosted by Megan Kaminski, a KU associate professor of creative writing. Having published her own books, Kaminski expressed the utmost pride for the accomplishments of her colleagues.
“It’s a long process of writing, and editing, and revising, and submitting,” Kaminski said. “It’s just a really special day when all of that hard work over many years comes together and you get to hold your book in your hands.”
After encouraging the audience to take a moment to ground themselves and be present, Kaminski introduced Alyse Bensel, who read first. Her collection, entitled “Rare Wondrous Things,” is a poetic biography detailing the life of German artist and naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian.
“I became fascinated with her work when I happened to stumble upon an exhibit of her and her daughters’ illustrations while studying abroad in undergrad at the Rembrandt House Museum,” Bensel said. “I just fell in love with her work.”
Since that life-changing trip in 2008, Bensel’s passion project quickly became much more, and the collection became the basis for her dissertation.
“This is a book over 10 years in the making,” Bensel said. “Even though this book is brand new, it doesn’t feel that way.”
Despite her groundbreaking contributions to natural science, specifically in the field of entomology, Merian’s name and history largely lies in mystery and obscurity. According to Bensel, Merian was “one of the first Europeans to really understand how metamorphosis in moths and butterflies worked.”
Through her poetry, Bensel said she strove to bridge the communication gap between a 17th century female scientist and the modern day. Her poems depict the beauty in oddities, discovery and female success. As the book moves through a loose chronology of her life, it becomes clear that Merian’s name is far from forgotten.
Following Bensel’s reading, Simone Savannah premiered her work, “Uses of My Body.”
“[The collection] is a bold first book about womanhood, daughterhood and physical intimacy, and how we experience these states only in larger communities of knowing,” Kaminski said in her introduction.
She quoted directly from Pulitzer recipient and Emory professor Jericho Brown, who selected “Uses of My Body” as the winner of the Barrow Street Poetry Prize.
The book explores the embodied identity of a Black woman and forges connections between the athletic and sexual sides of the body. Savannah writes that she strives to find “a chance at [her] own body” outside of her relationships with men and with her mother.
Both collections find common ground in their celebration of women and their accomplishments.
“I’m so lucky to have had a classmate exploring the same themes,” Savannah said about Bensel.
In a post-reading Q&A session, Kaminski called attention to the circumstances of the event.
“It’s a strange time to have a book come out,” Kaminski said. “But I also think this is a time where maybe we really need poetry.”
Both Bensel and Savannah the themes of their works timely.
“I care so deeply about science,” Bensel said. “This year has really shown me how people really just ignore science. It’s so essential to pursue.”
As a Black woman, Savannah said she enjoyed having a space to talk about the lives of women of color outside of the news.
“My poems deal with women recreating and observing themselves,” Savannah said. “[Women are] trying to figure out that power.”
“Rare Wondrous Things” and “Uses of My Body" are now available for purchase.