You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

We do it for you: Lindsey Stirling kicks off 2021 Artemis tour at Starlight Theatre

  • Comments

When I woke up Saturday morning, I was slightly nervous. I’ve never been to a concert by myself before, much less an instrumentalist musician. Going alone felt daunting; I was scared that something might happen, or I would hate the concert and want to leave. 

Driving to Starlight Theatre, the sound of fireworks bursting around me, a thousand questions ran through my head. Would people think I was weird for taking notes? Would the audience be stagnant? As I arrived, I had to gather myself for a moment before entering the theater.

Hip-hop violinist Lindsey Stirling transports her audience to a different world through her music. Stirling’s musical ideas translate into unique, stunning visuals for her millions of fans across the globe.

Stirling kicked off her Artemis tour this Saturday close to home in Kansas City, Missouri. I was nervous walking through the entrance gates -- I had a difficult time getting in because of the long lines and full parking lot, and I was sweating buckets in the Kansas City heat.

I took my seat in the sixth row, and the stadium held a variety of people chatting in their seats. Kids ran around the giant pillars surrounding the stadium as older folks relaxed with glasses of lemonade, waiting for the show to begin.

The drone of conversation fell silent, and the crowd applauded as opener Kiesza bounded onto the stage. With electric orange curls and a fiery personality to match, I was captivated. 

I was impressed by the wide array of instruments Kiesza personally played for her set: a synthesizer, multiple guitars and even an electric ukulele. 

As she leapt across the stage, she took a moment to address the crowd. Kiesza revealed that she had been in a car crash four years ago: an accident where recovery was in question. This made her even more spectacular to me. To survive a severe car crash and to come back with a smile on her face made her performance mind-boggling. 

The wait between Kiesza and the main act seemed endless. Admittedly, I began to feel a little crabby, thinking about all the things I had to accomplish that night and the next day. But as soon as Lindsey stepped on stage, my worries melted away.

With an infectious smile that didn’t falter throughout the entire show, she leapt across the stage like an acrobat. 

I have been in marching band for five years. Granted, it’s slightly different from what Stirling was doing. Still, I could not fathom how she moved her body elegantly and energetically while continuously playing her violin. 

Stirling’s choreography wasn’t the only admirable part of the show. The entire performance told a story of survival, exploration, and curiosity. Stirling emerged in a warrior-like costume -- her interpretation of the Greek god Artemis, the inspiration for her album.  

Lindsey’s dancers were thrilled to be on stage with her. They all shared a mutual respect for each other. Lindsey was sure to thank all of her crew, announcing each dancer, accompanist, and even bringing the tech crew out to bow with her at the end of the show.

The small moments of humbleness made me emotional. I could feel my heart swelling in my chest with pure joy that only comes from the special connection between music and humans.  

The set design, the costumes, the music- I didn’t want the show to end. Lindsey had done exactly what I love about music -- she sent me to my own little world of stories, of magic and of feeling. 

Lindsey’s Artemis tour will continue until September, with stops throughout multiple cities planned along the way. To get tickets, shop merchandise or view Lindsey’s socials, visit her website at lindseystirling.com

Tags

Recommended for you

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester.

Guy: Maybe she's dead.

Girl: Or studying abroad.

Girl: They're like oil and water.

Guy: Wow, you're so good with analogies. 

 