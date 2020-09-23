What Hogwarts house do you belong to?: KU Edition

There’s one thing our generation will never get too old for: Harry Potter. If you’ve been on social media recently, you’ve likely noticed a resurgence of obsessions with fantasizing about the Wizarding World.
You may have been a fan since day one, or maybe you’ve simply stumbled upon “Draco TikTok.” Either way we are here to help you relive your nostalgia.
We’ve created a Hogwarts House quiz, but rather than posing traditional questions, we’ve tailored University of Kansas-styled questions to determine your house.
Keep track of your choices to figure out what house you truly belong to.
Which category does your major fall under?
- Architecture & Design/Arts/Education & Human Sciences
- Health Professions/Medicine/Nursing/Pharmacy
- Business/Law/Journalism & Mass Communications
- Liberal Arts & Sciences/Professional Studies/Engineering
What’s your favorite study spot on campus?
- McLain’s; I like to work around as many humans as possible.
- Watson Library; I like to work with a small group in a study room.
- A hidden spot; I like to work in a secluded area I discovered.
- Anschutz Library; I like to work late into the night by myself.
What's your favorite thing about KU?
- The friendships
- The events
- The opportunities
- The quality education
It’s a Friday night. What are your plans? (For the purposes of this quiz, imagine this is pre-COVID times.)
- Getting dinner with my besties, of course.
- Going to a KU basketball game.
- Hitting up all the parties.
- A little studying; maybe a simple coffee date.
By the time I graduate, I hope I have acquired:
- Life-long relationships and networking skills.
- Increased leadership and teamwork skills.
- Notable achievements and experiences.
- More knowledge about the world around me.
The best part of Lawrence is:
- The local shops
- KU campus, obviously
- The restaurants
- The landscape
What is the best thing to see on campus?
- A familiar face
- A squirrel (gotta love them)
- A bus so I can go home
- A hill that doesn’t make your legs burn
What is your favorite place to stop on Massachusetts Street?
- Sylas and Maddy’s
- Wonderfair
- Lawrence Antique Mall
- Dusty Bookshelf
I value _____ in a professor.
- Kindness
- Honesty
- Passion
- Wisdom
You and your roomies want to adopt a magical pet. You pick:
- Cat
- Phoenix
- Snake
- Owl
You sit down in class on the first day of a new semester. You look to the seat next to you and realize _____ is sitting there. Life is good.
- Cedric Diggory
- Hermione Granger
- Draco Malfoy
- Luna Lovegood
Finally, pick an area of study that interests you that is NOT your own:
- Architecture & Design/Arts/Education & Human Sciences
- Health Professions/Medicine/Nursing/Pharmacy
- Business/Law/Journalism & Mass Communications
- Liberal Arts & Sciences/Professional Studies/Engineering
Answered all of the questions? Here are your results based on what number you selected the most frequently:
- Hufflepuff
- Gryffindor
- Slytherin
- Ravenclaw