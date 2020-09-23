You have permission to edit this article.
What Hogwarts house do you belong to?: KU Edition

There’s one thing our generation will never get too old for: Harry Potter. If you’ve been on social media recently, you’ve likely noticed a resurgence of obsessions with fantasizing about the Wizarding World.

You may have been a fan since day one, or maybe you’ve simply stumbled upon “Draco TikTok.” Either way we are here to help you relive your nostalgia.

We’ve created a Hogwarts House quiz, but rather than posing traditional questions, we’ve tailored University of Kansas-styled questions to determine your house.

Keep track of your choices to figure out what house you truly belong to.

Which category does your major fall under?

  1. Architecture & Design/Arts/Education & Human Sciences
  2. Health Professions/Medicine/Nursing/Pharmacy
  3. Business/Law/Journalism & Mass Communications
  4. Liberal Arts & Sciences/Professional Studies/Engineering

What’s your favorite study spot on campus?

  1. McLain’s; I like to work around as many humans as possible.
  2. Watson Library; I like to work with a small group in a study room.
  3. A hidden spot; I like to work in a secluded area I discovered.
  4. Anschutz Library; I like to work late into the night by myself.

What's your favorite thing about KU?

  1. The friendships
  2. The events
  3. The opportunities
  4. The quality education

It’s a Friday night. What are your plans? (For the purposes of this quiz, imagine this is pre-COVID times.)

  1. Getting dinner with my besties, of course.
  2. Going to a KU basketball game.
  3. Hitting up all the parties.
  4. A little studying; maybe a simple coffee date.

By the time I graduate, I hope I have acquired:

  1. Life-long relationships and networking skills.
  2. Increased leadership and teamwork skills.
  3. Notable achievements and experiences.
  4. More knowledge about the world around me. 

The best part of Lawrence is:

  1. The local shops
  2. KU campus, obviously
  3. The restaurants
  4. The landscape

What is the best thing to see on campus?

  1. A familiar face
  2. A squirrel (gotta love them)
  3. A bus so I can go home
  4. A hill that doesn’t make your legs burn

What is your favorite place to stop on Massachusetts Street?

  1. Sylas and Maddy’s
  2. Wonderfair
  3. Lawrence Antique Mall
  4. Dusty Bookshelf

I value _____ in a professor.

  1. Kindness
  2. Honesty
  3. Passion
  4. Wisdom

You and your roomies want to adopt a magical pet. You pick:

  1. Cat
  2. Phoenix
  3. Snake
  4. Owl

You sit down in class on the first day of a new semester. You look to the seat next to you and realize _____ is sitting there. Life is good.

  1. Cedric Diggory
  2. Hermione Granger
  3. Draco Malfoy 
  4. Luna Lovegood

Finally, pick an area of study that interests you that is NOT your own:

  1. Architecture & Design/Arts/Education & Human Sciences
  2. Health Professions/Medicine/Nursing/Pharmacy 
  3. Business/Law/Journalism & Mass Communications
  4. Liberal Arts & Sciences/Professional Studies/Engineering

Answered all of the questions? Here are your results based on what number you selected the most frequently:

  1. Hufflepuff
  2. Gryffindor
  3. Slytherin
  4. Ravenclaw

