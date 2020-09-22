What to Read this Week: An introduction into magical realism

While it often explores larger issues in subtext and dialogue, magical realism is a genre known for escapism. Fantastic images and outcomes are placed in mundane settings, creating the perfect storm of depth, imagination and familiarity.
Whether you’re a long-time fan of the genre, or someone interested in exploring new worlds, here is a list of magical realism short stories that are sure to captivate and entrance.
'The Metamorphosis' by Franz Kafka
This wouldn’t be a complete list of magical realism short stories if it didn’t include this classic story by Franz Kafka. Salesman Gregor Samsa awakes one morning to find himself magically transformed into a huge bug (the direct German translation of the text specifically calls him a “monstrous vermin”). While he struggles to come to terms with his new state of being, his family falls into poverty. Samsa is dually isolated in “The Metamorphosis,” not only in his newfound identity as a giant vermin, but also in his experiences of the fantastic as mundane life flows around him.
'Samsa in Love' by Haruki Murakami
Patriarch of magical realism, Murakami has frequently referenced Kafka as a major inspiration for his writing, going so far as to name a book after him.
“Samsa in Love” extends Gregor Samsa’s tale past its original ending in “The Metamorphosis.” Instead of the more grisly fate initially prescribed to him, Samsa — or rather, someone who has transformed into the human Samsa — finds himself falling in love with a woman who comes to repair a lock.
Murakami’s re-interpretation of the original story is innovative, insightful, and, at times, graphic. “Samsa in Love” is an easy introduction to the style that brought Murakami to fame.
'Hello, Moto' by Nnedi Okorafor
Author Nnedi Okorafor is renowned for her contribution to the genre of Africanfuturism, often exploring themes of racial inequality, gender inequality, and environmental degradation.
Set in Nigeria, three women grapple with the corrupting nature of power when one of the women, Rain, gifts herself and two of her friends technologically enhanced wigs.
What initially was meant to be used to give back to the community quickly devolves into taking the essence of life from others. “Hello, Moto” is a fast read, but it’s dense with symbolism and stylistic flair.
'A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings' by Gabriel García Márquez
Márquez brilliantly blends the surreal with the mundane in “A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings." His back and forth about the identity of the titular character inspires the audience to question the authority of the narrator.
Brooding and strange, the piece is largely observational, opting to focus on setting and character instead of a more complex plot. This can easily be read in one sitting, and will make any reader want to delve even further into what magical realism has to offer.