What to Watch this Week: Election relief

Realistically, one thing you’ll potentially be watching this week is one of the biggest political events of our time: the presidential election results between incumbent Donald Trump and his opposition Joe Biden.
Politics with this much at stake can be overwhelming, so here are some new recommendations to help you get through the week.
Election Day Specials
This Tuesday is finally Election Day and that will have a lot of people pretty nervous. Comedy is one of the best ways to relieve that tension and late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah are here to do just that.
Both will be airing election-day themed shows including results and all sorts of political humor starting at 10 p.m. on their respective channels (Showtime for Colbert, Comedy Central for Noah).
I don’t know about you, but I’m going to need all the relief I can get (as it feels like the world is ending), so definitely tune in if you’re feeling the same way.
'Two Weeks To Live'
Speaking of thinking the world’s ending, our next show stars Maisie Williams playing a doomsday-prepping girl that legitimately thinks the world is ending. The story follows her as she goes on a journey to avenge her murdered father alongside two brothers she meets along the way.
This HBO Max original has been compared to “Killing Eve” due to its British dark comedic style, so if that sounds like your cup of tea, give it a watch when it releases to the streaming service this Thursday.
'Proxima'
One of the bigger film festivals of the year, the Toronto International Film Festival premiered two films last year about female astronauts. The stand-out of the two was “Proxima.” The movie follows a French astronaut who is training to go to the International Space Station, but is conflicted by the fact that she will have to leave her 7-year-old daughter on Earth to fulfill her mission.
If you’re looking for an emotional drama to feel something after the chaos of Tuesday, you can find Proxima online for rental starting this Friday.