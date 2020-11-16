What to Watch this Week: 'His Dark Materials' and 'Run'

This week we’ve got lots of original content from the two major streaming services that start with the letter H — HBO Max and Hulu.
A second season, an original show, a classic reboot and a brand new movie are what you can expect to watch this week.
'His Dark Materials'
HBO’s series bringing the novels of the same name to the small screen is back for a second season this week. The first season of the fantasy adventure that was meant to bring a “Game of Thrones” style epic to a more broad audience was met with fairly decent reviews, but not as much hype as they would have hoped.
We’ll have to see if season two steps up its game and attracts the attention HBO is looking for once it premieres tonight at 8 p.m. central time.
'I Hate Suzie'
Another show coming out on HBO Max this week is a new dark British comedy titled, “I Hate Suzie.” The story follows the celebrity protagonist, played by “Doctor Who’s” Billie Piper, whose graphic photos of an affair are leaked to the public and the aftermath.
Written by Lucy Prebble, who also writes for another hit dark comedy “Succession,” the show was met with raving reviews when it premiered in the UK earlier this year. You can watch it on the streaming service this Thursday.
'Animaniacs'
The 1990s classic animated show produced by Steven Spielberg will be seeing a modern reboot on Hulu this Friday. Expect 13 episodes this week and then a second season coming out in early 2021.
Characters Yakko, Wakko, and Dot will all be returning with the original voice actors, bringing a sense of authenticity and nostalgia to the project as well.
Fans of the show won’t want to miss this.
'Run'
Originally intended to be released theatrically and now releasing on Hulu, “Run” is Sarah Paulson’s newest thriller project.
The story follows Paulson’s character, an obsessive mother who keeps her daughter, who also happens to be in a wheelchair, in complete isolation.
This one is directed by “Searching” director Aneesh Chaganty, who proved his film-making prowess with his debut hit. Whether we’ll see a sophomore slump can be decided for yourself when it releases this Friday.