What to Watch This Week: 'Hubie Halloween' and 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

This week’s releases feature a wide slate from Netflix, both good and bad, alongside a new sitcom from NBC trying to bring relief while COVID continues to make national headlines. You’ve got plenty to choose from as spooky season starts ramping up in the coming weeks, so let’s take a look at some of the newest.
‘Hubie Halloween’
After getting snubbed at the Oscars, Adam Sandler promised to make the “worst movie ever” in retaliation. He just may be fulfilling that promise with his latest project: “Hubie Halloween.”
The story follows Sandler’s character, Hubie, as he looks into a very real murder on the night of Halloween. The cast is actually pretty impressive all things considered, but the trailer shows you all you need to know about what kind of movie you should expect. If you’re looking for Sandler’s next “Uncut Gems,” you might be waiting for a while.
You can watch “Hubie Halloween” when it releases on Netflix Wednesday.
‘Connecting’
NBC’s latest sitcom “Connecting” brings an interesting twist: it takes place during our current era of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be based around a group of friends trying to cope with the circumstances brought on by these unprecedented times through connecting with each other online.
It’s an intriguing idea, let’s see if it helps us alleviate some of the tension brought by the coronavirus or if it’ll just remind us of how much things suck right now.
Find out when the first episode premieres this Thursday.
‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’
In a smaller, but still significant release, this week is the directorial debut of Radha Blank, who also writes, produces, and stars in the film “The Forty-Year-Old Version."
The semi-autobiographical comedy follows Radha, a playwright who was once very promising but has since fallen out of the spotlight. She decides to jump start her career and creativity once again through a transition into rap. A narrative on Black artists appealing to white audiences and following your dreams no matter your age, the movie was highly praised after its premiere at Sundance.
You can check it out on Netflix this Friday.
‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’
Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” was a smashing success both critically and with viewership when it released for Halloween two years ago. With the first iteration of the series concluding in one season, Netflix decided to continue the momentum by bringing a new season with a spooky all-new story and cast of characters.
This season is based on the 1898 horror novel “The Turn of the Screw,” and the show’s hype is building about it potentially being as good as its predecessor. If you’re looking for quality fun Halloween viewing with friends, this is it.
It releases on Netflix this Friday.