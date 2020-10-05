You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

What to Watch This Week: 'Hubie Halloween' and 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

What to Watch Graphic

"What to Watch this Week" is a column that highlights new movies and series coming out each week. 

 Philip Mueller/UDK

This week’s releases feature a wide slate from Netflix, both good and bad, alongside a new sitcom from NBC trying to bring relief while COVID continues to make national headlines. You’ve got plenty to choose from as spooky season starts ramping up in the coming weeks, so let’s take a look at some of the newest.

‘Hubie Halloween’

After getting snubbed at the Oscars, Adam Sandler promised to make the “worst movie ever” in retaliation. He just may be fulfilling that promise with his latest project: “Hubie Halloween.”

The story follows Sandler’s character, Hubie, as he looks into a very real murder on the night of Halloween. The cast is actually pretty impressive all things considered, but the trailer shows you all you need to know about what kind of movie you should expect. If you’re looking for Sandler’s next “Uncut Gems,” you might be waiting for a while.

You can watch “Hubie Halloween” when it releases on Netflix Wednesday.

‘Connecting’

NBC’s latest sitcom “Connecting” brings an interesting twist: it takes place during our current era of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be based around a group of friends trying to cope with the circumstances brought on by these unprecedented times through connecting with each other online.

It’s an intriguing idea, let’s see if it helps us alleviate some of the tension brought by the coronavirus or if it’ll just remind us of how much things suck right now.

Find out when the first episode premieres this Thursday.

‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’

In a smaller, but still significant release, this week is the directorial debut of Radha Blank, who also writes, produces, and stars in the film “The Forty-Year-Old Version."

The semi-autobiographical comedy follows Radha, a playwright who was once very promising but has since fallen out of the spotlight. She decides to jump start her career and creativity once again through a transition into rap. A narrative on Black artists appealing to white audiences and following your dreams no matter your age, the movie was highly praised after its premiere at Sundance.

You can check it out on Netflix this Friday.

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” was a smashing success both critically and with viewership when it released for Halloween two years ago. With the first iteration of the series concluding in one season, Netflix decided to continue the momentum by bringing a new season with a spooky all-new story and cast of characters.

This season is based on the 1898 horror novel “The Turn of the Screw,” and the show’s hype is building about it potentially being as good as its predecessor. If you’re looking for quality fun Halloween viewing with friends, this is it.

It releases on Netflix this Friday.

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad