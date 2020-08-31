What to Watch this Week: 'Mulan,' 'A.P. Bio' and 'The Boys'

What to Watch this Week is back for the fall semester and we’re starting out with some new seasons of popular shows, alongside Disney finally releasing one of their most anticipated movies of the year in a non-traditional fashion. Let’s get right into what you can see from the comfort of home this week.
'A.P. Bio'
A beloved sitcom from NBC that was previously canceled is back thanks to the network’s new Peacock streaming service. “A.P. Bio” will be getting its third season on the platform with eight all new episodes releasing on Thursday. They’re also adding the first two seasons if you’ve been eyeing the show but have been hesitant to start watching it. Now's the perfect time for you to jump in and binge before the third season makes its debut later this week, so get to it.
'The Boys'
One of Amazon’s biggest original shows is coming back for a second season this Friday, Sept. 4. “The Boys” follows a group of normal dudes hunting down “Supes,” or superpowered beings who are corrupted by capitalism, politics and power in the name of vengeance.
One of the more intense and graphic but hilariously fun shows on the streaming service, it’s been hyped up enough that they’ve already renewed for a third season before this one has even been released. There’s not much more to discuss about the show without diving into spoilers, so what are you waiting for? Go watch the show already, season one was great and season two is reportedly even better.
'Mulan'
“Mulan” is finally coming out, although not in the format we expected. Rather than continuing to delay until they could have the grand theatrical release, Disney is going through with an alternate plan to release the live action remake onto their Disney+ streaming service instead.
If you want to watch “Mulan” when it releases this Friday, you’ll need to pay a hefty fee of $30 on top of your monthly Disney+ subscription to obtain access to the film. With the format being closer to purchasing the movie rather than renting it, it’s uncharted territory as to how this will go.
The move wasn’t unexpected though with the age of COVID-19 requiring experimenting with different ideas to continue bringing in steady revenue for production companies to continue making movies in the future. Will it succeed in getting people together to pay the theater ticket level costs? Or will it fail to pay back the movie’s massive budget? We’ll have to wait and see in the coming weeks.