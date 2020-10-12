You have permission to edit this article.
What to Watch this Week: 'One Day at a Time,' 'Helstrom' and more

"What to Watch this Week" is a column that highlights new movies and series coming out each week. 

This week we have a variety of content to choose from. There's a new season of a classic, a political documentary, new Marvel content and a star-studded dramatization of real life events.

You can’t go wrong with any of these options, so let’s check out what you can watch this week.

‘One Day at a Time’

For those who were upset with the cancellation of “One Day at a Time” by Netflix, the renewed fourth season will be airing on CBS this Monday.

Originally slated for Oct. 5, the delayed Chiefs-Patriots NFL game pushed it back one more week.

The season actually premiered earlier this year on Pop TV but will now be accessible to all on proper broadcast television. You can catch the first episode airing at 8 p.m. central time, and the second episode 8:30 p.m. central time followed by new episodes each following week. 

‘Totally Under Control’

Well-known documentary director Alex Gibney is returning with his newest project this Tuesday. This one’s subject matter will be extremely timely, covering the White House’s response to the pandemic and how poor it was compared to other similar countries to the United States.

You can watch it early on Tuesday through rental or if you can wait, you can watch it on Hulu when it’s released on the streaming service a week later on Oct. 20.

‘Helstrom’

It’s no debate that fans of Marvel have been lacking content to watch since the delay of “Black Widow” back in March. While we’ll be waiting a bit longer for official MCU content to be coming out in early November, Hulu is releasing an original show based on Marvel comics.

“Helstrom” follows two adult demon hunters with superpowers whose father is a serial killer. All 10 episodes drop at the same time so feel free to binge this one when it releases this Friday.

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Netflix’s next big movie is also coming this week. Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” follows the arrest and trial of a group of protestors from the violent events at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The cast is absolutely loaded, featuring names such as: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Michael Keaton and more. Reviews have been almost entirely positive so keep an eye out for it when it releases this Friday.

