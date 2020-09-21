You have permission to edit this article.
What to Watch this Week: 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'The Great British Baking Show'

"What to Watch this Week" is a column that highlights new movies and series coming out each week. 

 Philip Mueller/UDK

On this 21st night of September, we’ve got a long slate of things to look forward to releasing on various platforms in the coming days. With a little something for everyone this week, let’s jump into the highlights.

'Enola Holmes'

The only movie on the list this week is a Netflix original titled “Enola Holmes.” The film follows the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Millie Bobby Brown) in an adventure based on the novels by Nancy Springer.

The show, which you can watch Wednesday, Sept. 23, features other big names such as Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin, Helena Bonham Carter and Fiona Shaw.

'Star Trek: Discovery'

It's not technically a new show, but “Star Trek: Discovery” is finally coming off of CBS All-Access and premiering on the main CBS network for the first time for fans of the Star Trek franchise to enjoy. The story follows the USS Discovery crew and takes place a decade before Captain Kirk’s adventure shown by the original 1960s show.

 

The first episode will be broadcasting this Thursday, Sept. 24.

'The Great British Baking Show'

One of Netflix’s fan favorites, “The Great British Baking Show” is back for yet another season. There’s a twist for American viewers this time around however with the show releasing in the U.S. concurrently with the UK. That means no bingeing this time around, you’ll have to wait week-to-week for each new episode.

Better start marking your calendars now with the first episode coming this Friday, Sept. 25.

'Utopia'

 

Amazon’s newest original thriller has been in the works for a while but it’s finally here. The show, coming from “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn, follows a group of comic book fans who obtain an underground graphic novel about a conspiracy that ends up having some truth to it. They then realize they’re being hunted for their discovery and their adventure begins.

 

You can catch “Utopia” on Prime Video this Friday, Sept. 25.

'Fargo' 

 

Three and a half years after season three, anthology series “Fargo” is getting its fourth season. This season takes us local, taking place in 1950s Kansas City. The appeal of this certain time period and what the story will follow is the war between two major crime syndicates, one consisting of migrants from the south led by actor Chris Rock, and the other being the notorious Italian Kansas City mafia.

 

Things will get heated starting this Sunday, Sept. 27, on FX.

