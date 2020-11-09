You have permission to edit this article.
What to Watch this Week: 'The Crown,' 'Industry' and 'A Teacher'

What to Watch Graphic

"What to Watch this Week" is a column that highlights new movies and series coming out each week. 

 Philip Mueller/UDK

This week we’ve got a lot of original content from the big streaming services.

HBO brings a mini-series produced by Lena Dunham, Hulu partners with FX to bring a 10-episode adaptation of a 2013 film, and Netflix brings another season of one of its hit shows.

Let’s take a look at what you can watch this week.

'Industry'

HBO’s newest “Industry” follows a group of recent college grads as they navigate the high stakes and highly competitive world of investor trading. The main characters will be fighting over a limited amount of positions at one of the biggest banks in the United Kingdom, and we’ll see how they change to fit the demands of the industry they’re trying to find their way into.

You can watch “Industry” when it releases tonight on HBO.

'A Teacher'

Led by Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, “A Teacher” follows an illegal affair that a Texas high school teacher engages in with one of her star students, and the complexities and issues that come with that.

While the concept is a bit questionable, Hulu and FX clearly invested a lot into this one, so they must think there’s a substantial story to tell here.

You can watch the first three episodes this Tuesday, with subsequent episodes coming out every Tuesday afterwards.

'The Crown'

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is bringing another season this weekend. Olivia Colman will once again star as Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of “The Crown” alongside the cast fans have become familiar with as the story starts to go into the late 70s and 80s.

One exciting new addition, however, is Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. There will be two more seasons after this one, the first of which coming in 2022, so avid watchers have plenty to look forward to. You can catch the latest when it releases to Netflix this Sunday.

